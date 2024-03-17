Au Revoir!

Fresh off a 28-save performance in a 4-1 win against Vegas on Thursday, Dustin Wolf kicked it up a notch for his encore.

The Flames goaltender made 36 saves - a handful of them of the highlight-reel quality - as Calgary won their second straight game, dumping the visiting Montreal Canadiens 5-2 in an early Saturday night tilt at the Scotiababank Saddledome.

Captain Mikael Backlund scored a pair, while Martin Pospisil, Nazem Kadri and Daniil Miromanov also tallied in the victory.

Backlund's second goal - which came just 11 seconds into the second period, same as his number in a neat coincidence - was the 200th of the Calgary captain's career. He also had an assist

MacKenzie Weegar had three points, while Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau each had two.

Notable on the night that both A.J. Greer and Andrei Kuzmenko returned to the lineup after missing time due to injury.

The victory came on the team's annual '80s Theme Night, this year honouring members of the team's 1989 Stanley Cup winning side that beat the Habs, including Lanny MacDonald, who was in attendance after suffereing a cardiac event in early Feburary. He received a hero's welcome via a standing ovation and deafening cheers during a TV timeout, as was fitting for the franchise legend.