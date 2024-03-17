Au Revoir!

Wolf stands tall, Backlund scores a pair in win over Habs

winner
By Ty Pilson
Fresh off a 28-save performance in a 4-1 win against Vegas on Thursday, Dustin Wolf kicked it up a notch for his encore.

The Flames goaltender made 36 saves - a handful of them of the highlight-reel quality - as Calgary won their second straight game, dumping the visiting Montreal Canadiens 5-2 in an early Saturday night tilt at the Scotiababank Saddledome.

Captain Mikael Backlund scored a pair, while Martin Pospisil, Nazem Kadri and Daniil Miromanov also tallied in the victory.

Backlund's second goal - which came just 11 seconds into the second period, same as his number in a neat coincidence - was the 200th of the Calgary captain's career. He also had an assist

MacKenzie Weegar had three points, while Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau each had two.

Notable on the night that both A.J. Greer and Andrei Kuzmenko returned to the lineup after missing time due to injury.

The victory came on the team's annual '80s Theme Night, this year honouring members of the team's 1989 Stanley Cup winning side that beat the Habs, including Lanny MacDonald, who was in attendance after suffereing a cardiac event in early Feburary. He received a hero's welcome via a standing ovation and deafening cheers during a TV timeout, as was fitting for the franchise legend.

The GOAT gets a stirring ovation from the C of Red

Wolf turned aside all 15 shots he faced in the opening stanza, the best coming as Cole Caufield tried to outwait him as he circled across the slot after a turnover, but Wolf stayed with him and lunged to get his paddle on the puck as the Montreal forward shot from his knees.

Wolf makes a tremendous sprawling save on Caufield

The Flames has some excellent looks in the first – an early doorstep tip from Kadri on a pass from Huberdeau, Blake Coleman on a partial breakaway, and Andrei Kuzmenko’s wicked wrister from the high slot – but Cayden Primeau stopped all three.

Backlund finally beat him with a nifty tip of MacKenzie Weegar’s point shot on a powerplay at 16:23 that went farside.

Backlund redirects the Weegar shot for a crucial PPG

Backlund’s quick strike for his second came after Primeau made a save but ended up out of position trying to clear the rebound, Coleman sending a no-look pass from behind the net that Backlund merely had to tap home into the wide-open net.

Backlund extends the lead with his 200th career goal

Huberdeau showed off his otherworldly passing and vision at 7:41, knocking a puck out of the air and down to his stick as he stood in the blue paint with his back to Primeau, then making a quick, tight feed to Pospisil who potted his seventh of the season.

Pospisil makes it 3-0 as he converts the Huberdeau feed

Montreal got on the board off a 2-on-1 rush, Nick Suzuki feeding a cross-ice pass to Caufield, whose one-timer beat Wolf back to the shortside at 10:34.

They would add another late in the frame, David Savard’s blueline blast beating a screened Wolf with 1:35 to go in the frame.

The Flames needed just six seconds to score on a third-period powerplay, Kadri redirecting a pass from Huberdeau between the wickets of Primeau at 1:01.

Huberdeau sets up Kadri for an easy tap-in

Miromanov scored his second as a Flame after he snuck in from the point for a pass and then circled behind the net and was in the right spot to grab the rebound of a Weegar blast and snap it into the cage.

Miromanov gets in on the action and makes it 5-2 Flames

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Dryden Hunt - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Kevin Rooney - Matt Coronato

DEFENCE

Oliver Kylington - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Nikita Okhotiuk - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf - starter

Dan Vladar

A big win and a big milestone for the captain!

They Said It:

"When we needed to score, we scored"

"Two wins in a row is pretty crucial for our group"

"Feels special scoring 200 goals in this league"

"Always special playing against them"

"Our powerplay came up clutch twice"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 28, MTL 38

Powerplay: CGY 2-3, MTL 0-3

Faceoffs: CGY 33.3%, MTL 66.7%

Blocked Shots: CGY 20, MTL 17

Hits: CGY 20, MTL 17

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 17, MTL 33

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 8, MTL 12

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Canadiens 16.03.24

Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action against Montreal. Photos by Gerry Thomas

Up Next:

The Flames wrap up this homestand when they host Ovi and the Caps Monday night at 6:30 p.m. (Click for tickets)

