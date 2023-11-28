'Saving' Grace

News Feed

Vladar steps up in surprise start, while Weegar scores OT winner against Vegas

winner
By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

Leading into the game, the story was all about the goaltending.

Once the puck dropped, nothing changed in that regard.

Dan Vladar - thrust into the starter's role just hours before the game when Jacob Markstrom fell ill - was stellar, making 27 saves in regulation, while MacKenzie Weegar scored with just 4.8 ticks left in overtime as the Flames edged the visiting Golden Knights 2-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome during Hockey Fights Cancer Night Monday.

It was Weegar's first career OT winner, as he skated end-to-end before snapping a shot farside under the blocker arm of Adin Hill.

A.J. Greer scored in the third period to tie the game up and force extra time. 

Calgary boy Hill was excellent at the other end of the ice between the Vegas pipes, making 28 saves in regulation and four more in OT before the Weegar dagger.

Coast-to-coast to the back of the net. What a finish!

Given Markstrom was a late scratch, the team was uable to recall Dustin Wolf. Instead, former Mount Royal Cougars goalie Dusty Nickel was signed to an amateur tryout agreement and served as the EBUG. He found out around 5:30 p.m., just a few hours before puck drop.

And, perhaps not surprisngly, there was an interesting moment early in the tilt that provided a bit of drama.

Just 2:35 in, William Carrier was sent to the box for goaltender interference after he drove the net, spun backwards and drove his backside through Vladar sending both crashing into the cage.

The Calgary netminder took a bit to get back on his feet, laying on the ice while the medical staff came out to check on him leading to a collective holding of breath by the C of Red. 

Greer and Nikita Zadorov sandwiched Carrier into the boards in the Flames zone with a big hit later on, the former trying to get the Golden Knight to drop the gloves but the visitor declined.

Weegar made a long stretch feed to Nazem Kadri, who smacked a clap pass to Andrew Mangiapane but his quick backhand attempt was stopped by Hill.

At the other end of the ice, Vladar stuck to his post and denied Jack Eichel who held on a 2-on-1 break.

Vegas would get on the board at 13:53 when William Karlsson put in a backdoor rebound on a Golden Knights powerplay.

The Flames went to an early powerplay 57 seconds into the middle stanza but the best save came courtesy of Vladar, who stopped a shorthanded breakaway attempt by Eichel.

Later in the frame, he made an absolute 10-beller on Nicolas Roy by robbing him on a 2-on-1 cross-ice tip attempt, getting his left toe on the puck to deny what looked like a sure goal.

The Knights take off on a 2-on-1 but Vladar makes a beautiful pad save

Hill was no slouch in the second, making a pair of back-to-back stops on Mangiapane and then Elias Lindholm in quick succession.

Vladar, though, put an exclamation point on the period when he got his right pad stretched out as he was laid out on his belly to deny another lovely look from Roy.

Vladar makes another great save on Roy - this time with the right pad

Kadri started the play that led to the tying goal in the third, driving into the Vegas end and then cutting across the zone, his shot going off Kaedan Korszak's shin pad, then Brayden McNabb's skate and sitting down in the slot where Greer skated into it for his fourth of the season. Connoy Zary got the other helper.

Greer goes to the net and pounces on a loose puck

The hits came on coming' for Vladar, squeezing his arm to his body to stone Ivan Barbashev on a breakaway past the midway point after a turnover high in the Vegas zone. 

Then following another turnover, he flashed the leather to deny Carrier, who looked up to rafters shaking his head. 

The Flames had 54 seconds of powerplay time to finish regulation and then 1:06 of PP for OT, staying 4-on-4 with no whistles before Weegar's fifth of the season.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert - Nikita Zadorov

Goaltender

Dan Vladar

They Said It:

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 34, VGK 28

Powerplay: CGY 0-3, VGK 1-3

Faceoffs: CGY 54.5%, VGK 45.5%

Blocked Shots: CGY 10, VGK 26

Hits: CGY 20, VGK 17

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 22, VGK 18

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 6, VGK 7

Up Next:

