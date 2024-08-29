Start Time Changed For Oct. 22 vs. Pittsburgh

Faceoff between the Flames and Pens will now be at 7:30 p.m. MT

20240829_Kadri
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Oct. 22 game between the Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins - originally scheduled for 6:45 p.m. MT - will now start at 7:30 p.m. MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

For a complete look at the 2024-25 regular-season schedule, click here.

