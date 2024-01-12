'Relative' Ease

Father's Day isn't until June, but the Flames sure gave their dads - and a few other relatives travelling with the team on this two-game road trip - a helluva early gift Thursday night.

Ditto for all Flames fans, a ton in attendance at Mullett Arena, where the visitors were all business on the ice and it was a party in the stands and the family suite.

Calgary picked up where they left off Tuesday when they scored four goals in the third period to beat visiting Ottawa, scoring three in rapid succession in the first period - on their first four shots - en route a thrilling 6-2 victory over the Coyotes. They have now scored 12 goals in their last two games, and 26 in their last six.

Arizona was a team the Flames are chasing for a wild-card berth and leapfrogged them in the standings with the victory.

Captain Mikael Backlund – who was playing in his 950th tilt, to move ahead of Mark Giordano for second place in games played for the franchise – scored on a breakaway just 20 ticks in to get things rolling, with jubilant dad, Jan, looking on.