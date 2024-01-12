'Relative' Ease

Guys put on show for their dads and family on trip in 6-2 thumping of Coyotes

By Ty Pilson
By Ty Pilson

Father's Day isn't until June, but the Flames sure gave their dads - and a few other relatives travelling with the team on this two-game road trip - a helluva early gift Thursday night.

Ditto for all Flames fans, a ton in attendance at Mullett Arena, where the visitors were all business on the ice and it was a party in the stands and the family suite.

Calgary picked up where they left off Tuesday when they scored four goals in the third period to beat visiting Ottawa, scoring three in rapid succession in the first period - on their first four shots - en route a thrilling 6-2 victory over the Coyotes. They have now scored 12 goals in their last two games, and 26 in their last six.

Arizona was a team the Flames are chasing for a wild-card berth and leapfrogged them in the standings with the victory.

Captain Mikael Backlund – who was playing in his 950th tilt, to move ahead of Mark Giordano for second place in games played for the franchise – scored on a breakaway just 20 ticks in to get things rolling, with jubilant dad, Jan, looking on.

It was the first time in four years the team had the dads and family join them for a trip.

(Full list of all the dads and relatives below, including some video from the morning skate and in the dressing room reading out the starting lineup)

Yegor Sharangovich had a hat-trick in the contest, including two in the third period, in a monster performance, also tattooing a post. Blake Coleman, who scored twice against the Sens – continued his season-long heater, recording a goal and three points to move into sole possession of the team scoring lead. Rasmus Andersson also tallied for the Flames.

MacKenzie Weegar, Elias Lindholm and Jonathan Huberdeau each had two points on the night.

Jacob Markstrom continued to be a wall in net, ending the night with 32 saves.

Karel Vejmelka started for the Coyotes, but was yanked in the first period after allowing four goals on 12 shots, replaced by Connor Ingram who stopped 18 pucks.

In other great news for the team, defenceman Oliver Kylington returned to the ice, skating for the Wranglers tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome (Check out the photo gallery). Plus check out his post-game comments.

Coleman made a heads-up play to intercept a pass from Clayton Keller, then get his eyes up quick to spy Backlund streaking down the ice, taking the pass and firing a perfectly-placed wrister blocker side.

Backlund scores a breakaway gem just 20 second sinto tilt with Coyotes

The visitors made it 2-0 at 6:37 while shorthanded, Coleman making a lovely backhand feed as he skated backwards over the blueline right to Sharangovich. He showed off his silky mitts, with the whole building thinking he was gonna shoot but making a quick toe-drag around a lunging J.J. Moser and depositing a beautiful backhand top shelf.

Sharangovich fools everyone with a ridiculous move before scoring a touch backhand

Andersson made it 3-zip 1:19 later following a lengthy possession in the Coyotes zone, sneaking in from the point to score a backdoor tally on the rebound of a Nazem Kadri shot that went off the back boards.

Andersson sneaks backdoor and deposits the rebound to make it 3-0

Arizona got one back on a lucky play, Lawson Crouse banking the puck in off Martin Pospisil's skate on a rebound.

But just 14 seconds after that, Coleman restored that three-goal cushion with an incredible tip between his legs, redirecting the point shot from Chris Tanev shortside.

That spelt the end of Vajmelka's night.

Red-hot Coleman redirects the Tanev shot to cap a three-point period

Keller scored 1:44 into the second period off an Arizona rush, firing a quick one-timer that beat Markstrom farside under his glove.

Andersson went looking for his second when he skated the puck up the ice, split the two Coyotes blueliners and tried to roof a shot in tight but Ingram got a piece to deflect wide.

Later in the period, just before the midway point, Lindholm was all alone out front and took a pass from Huberdeau behind the net but Ingram again turned it aside.

At the other end of the ice, Markstrom was excellent, especially late in the frame. He made 12 stops in the period, including a dandy with six minutes left, coming across his crease to stop a one-timer from Nick Schmaltz.

Sharangovich showed off his wicked release just 58 seconds into the third period with a one-timer, Huberdeau getting the puck after turnover and then feeding his linemate on a cross-ice 2-on-1, before scoring his hatty marker on the powerplay at 7:06, Huberdeau with another dandy pass on the play.

Sharky buries another off a sweet feed from Huberdeau

A pretty passing play sets up Sharangovich's hat-trick

The (Family) Lineup:

Here’s a rundown of the family members the playerson this trip:

Mike Tanev
Alain Huberdeau
Jan Backlund
Wayne Greer
Rusty Coleman
Tim Markstrom - Jacob's brother
Mikael Lindholm
Paris Dube
Scott Zary
Dennis Gilbert Sr.
Scott Weegar
Bob Hanifin
Phil DeSimone
Neil Duehr
Jozef Pospisil
Dan Vladar
Donald Andrysiak - Jordan Oesterle’s grandfather
Peter Mangiapane

Note: Not every player is bringing a guest due to travel-related reasons.

The players' dads announce the starting lineup in AZ

The dads took part in the morning meeting in Tempe

The Lineup:

Trios and D pairs to start the tilt:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Jordan Oesterle - Nick DeSimone

Goaltender

Jacob Markstrom (starter)

Dan Vladar

They Said It:

"It was a hat-trick for him"

"They kept things a little lighter for us"

'Texas Tiger' got a new nickname

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 32, ARI 34

Powerplay: CGY 1-3, ARI 0-1

Faceoffs: CGY 58.8%, ARI 41.2%

Blocked Shots: CGY 26, ARI 11

Hits: CGY 18, ARI 20

Takeaways: CGY 5, ARI 7

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Coyotes 11.01.24

Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action at Mullett Arena. Photos courtesy of Getty Images

Up Next:

The Flames finish up this quick jaunt in Vegas on Saturday night. They return home to the Scotiabank Saddledome on Jan. 16. Click for tickets

