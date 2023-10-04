“Just to be back here battling with these guys, it’s great,” Schwindt said. “It’s an honour to still be sticking around. Knowing the staff and guys around here, it makes it more comfortable coming back and getting to step back in a city that I was in full-time last year. It takes a lot of the weight off your chest, so you can just come back, play your best and focus on what you’re good at.

“Honestly, whatever they need me to do, I’ll do it. Whether it's playing in a shutdown role and letting the top two or three lines go out and score, it’s all about helping the team win.

“If I get the opportunity to do that, it would be a dream come true.”

In his first season with the Flames’ AHL affiliate, Schwindt put up 14 goals and 32 points last year, before adding another four points (1G, 3A) in eight playoff games. But after a hard summer of putting on muscle, the 22-year-old can feel the work paying dividends.

Even the short sprint at Flames camp has proved the bigger build is helping him win puck battles and drive harder to the greasy areas.

“As a taller guy, that’s always been the goal,” Schwindt said. “Getting stronger, getting better on my edges, making sure I'm not getting knocked off pucks ... all of that is going to help me get to the next level. I felt like I had a really good summer with my trainer back home and it’s definitely helped me in the preseason so far.

“Coming back from the summer, you're always ready to go. But for me, getting the chance to skate with these guys and really work at making the team, you definitely feel the juice.

“As a kid growing up, all I've ever wanted to do is play hockey professionally, and now I'm here and have this opportunity in front of me.

“I'm looking forward to it.”