Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers - 04.10.23

Memorial Service Scheduled For Chris Snow

Nickelback To Perform At Heritage Classic

Flames @ Oilers Roster

Flames Make Training Camp Roster Reductions

Training Camp Notebook - 03.10.23

Flames rally to beat Jets in NHL preseason action

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets - 02.10.23

Flames Dressing Veteran Lineup Tonight Against Winnipeg

Flames vs. Jets Roster

FlamesTV Podcast - Remembering Chris Snow with Blake Coleman

Training Camp Notebook - 01.10.23

'I’ll Never Forget That Smile'

Flames, Hockey Community Mourn Passing Of Chris Snow

Flames fall in overtime in preseason tilt with Oilers

Flames Reduce Camp Roster

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers - 29.09.23

Flames vs. Oilers Roster

'It Would Be a Dream Come True'

Schwindt to play in his fifth preseason game as Flames travel to Edmonton

By RYAN DITTRICK
@ryandittrick CalgaryFlames.com

‘Just’ another game?

Hardly.

With training camp winding down and the Flames’ opening-night roster beginning to take shape, the opportunity at the feet of Cole Schwindt tonight is no small thing.

“For me, it’s about sticking to what I’m good at and dumbing it down to the basics,” the forward said following Wednesday’s morning skate. “I can’t get too excited and put myself out of place out there. I have to take care of the defensive side first, make sure I’m doing everything I can to help the win team, and the rest will take care of itself.”

Schwindt, who arrived in Calgary – along with Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar – as part of a blockbuster trade a summer ago, is closer now than ever to realizing a childhood dream.

The Kitchener native has had a good camp and with injuries to Jakob Pelletier and Kevin Rooney, the competition to lock down one of the 23 spots for Oct. 11 has only intensified.

“Just to be back here battling with these guys, it’s great,” Schwindt said. “It’s an honour to still be sticking around. Knowing the staff and guys around here, it makes it more comfortable coming back and getting to step back in a city that I was in full-time last year. It takes a lot of the weight off your chest, so you can just come back, play your best and focus on what you’re good at.

“Honestly, whatever they need me to do, I’ll do it. Whether it's playing in a shutdown role and letting the top two or three lines go out and score, it’s all about helping the team win.

“If I get the opportunity to do that, it would be a dream come true.”

In his first season with the Flames’ AHL affiliate, Schwindt put up 14 goals and 32 points last year, before adding another four points (1G, 3A) in eight playoff games. But after a hard summer of putting on muscle, the 22-year-old can feel the work paying dividends.

Even the short sprint at Flames camp has proved the bigger build is helping him win puck battles and drive harder to the greasy areas.

“As a taller guy, that’s always been the goal,” Schwindt said. “Getting stronger, getting better on my edges, making sure I'm not getting knocked off pucks ... all of that is going to help me get to the next level. I felt like I had a really good summer with my trainer back home and it’s definitely helped me in the preseason so far.

“Coming back from the summer, you're always ready to go. But for me, getting the chance to skate with these guys and really work at making the team, you definitely feel the juice.

“As a kid growing up, all I've ever wanted to do is play hockey professionally, and now I'm here and have this opportunity in front of me.

“I'm looking forward to it.”

Photo Gallery - Morning Skate 04.10.23

Flames @ Oilers Roster

