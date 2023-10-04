'It Would Be a Dream Come True'

‘Just’ another game?
Hardly.
With training camp winding down and the Flames’ opening-night roster beginning to take shape, the opportunity at the feet of Cole Schwindt tonight is no small thing.
“For me, it’s about sticking to what I’m good at and dumbing it down to the basics,” the forward said following Wednesday’s morning skate. “I can’t get too excited and put myself out of place out there. I have to take care of the defensive side first, make sure I’m doing everything I can to help the win team, and the rest will take care of itself.”
Schwindt, who arrived in Calgary – along with Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar – as part of a blockbuster trade a summer ago, is closer now than ever to realizing a childhood dream.
The Kitchener native has had a good camp and with injuries to Jakob Pelletier and Kevin Rooney, the competition to lock down one of the 23 spots for Oct. 11 has only intensified.