Andersson, Zary bring confidence to Flames lineup

Flames Recall Connor Zary

Future Watch Update - 30.10.23

United By Hockey Mobile Museum Visits Calgary

'It's For Sure Special'

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Flames Fall In Heritage Classic

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers - 29.10.23

5 Things - Flames @ Oilers 29.10.23

Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman

Skates Off Backlund's Feet

Heritage Classic alumni share outdoor memories

Flames Fan Party Set For Sunday

Markstrom's drive stands out ahead of Heritage Classic

FlamesTV Podcast - Teeing Up The Heritage Classic With Dillon Dube

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Say What - 'We've Got To Grab A Hold of This Now and End It'

FlamesTV Podcast - 'You've Got to Earn It'

Say What - 'You Always Want To Bring Energy'

Andersson
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Andersson on missing the past four games:

"You never want to watch as a player, it sucks when we’re losing and you’re not playing. New week, new opportunities, new home game, we’ve got to bring our best tomorrow."

On providing a spark to the lineup:

"You always want to bring energy, especially if you haven’t played for a little while. I’m going to bring my best tomorrow and the team will as well."

On finding a groove offensively:

"(We) need to make those plays, and have the confidence to make plays. If you see a play, make it, don’t hesitate, hang on to pucks, shoot a little bit more. I feel like we haven’t been shooting a whole lot lately. If the offence is struggling a little bit, try to simplify, get pucks on net, bodies on net. Once you get a couple, the plays are going to open up a little bit more."

"I'm gonna bring my best tomorrow"

Coleman on the return of Andersson:

"He’s a big piece of our team. Obviously, goals are coming at a premium right now and Ras is a big influence in that department, especially at 5-on-5 and on the powerplay. He’s been a big piece missing the last four games, our execution offensively hasn’t been as good as we want it to be. We’re excited to get him back, he’ll provide a bit of life to this room, with some energy, but most importantly that offensive upside, which we’ve been hurting for the last few games, he should be a nice spark for that.

On keeping a positive mindset:

"We have good players, and we have players that care. I’ve said that a hundred times, I don’t want to be a broken record. For me, look at the Blues the year they won the Cup. Dead last, or near dead last at Christmas, all it took was a little spark and some confidence, they went on a run and won the whole thing. There’s plenty of time, that’s the beauty of this league there’s 82 games. Everyone else is going to start hitting that big red panic button now, but we’re not going to do that in this room."

On Zary earning a callup from the AHL:

"Nice kid, he works hard, obviously found some success in the American League and has a bit of that offensive ability that I was touching on. The nice thing about a guy like that coming up is, maybe he gets a guy or two in our room going, just needing to find that confidence and that groove, sometimes that’s a little thing but it can be a big thing in the room, too."

"Sometimes that's all it takes to flip the switch"

Zary on how he found out he was being called up:

"I was sat on the couch, day off, got a call from Brad Pascall who was the first one to give me the news. I think as a kid, playing hockey, that’s your dream phone call, so it was pretty special to get that one."

On developing his game with the Wranglers:

"I think I had a really good season last year, built a lot of strengths in a lot of areas, not only with the puck but away from the puck in my game last year. I think I continued that into camp this year, I thought I had a pretty good camp and showed well, and I thought I was able to carry that into the American League, and started to have some success personally, and as a team. I think that’s kind of what spring-boarded me to this opportunity.

On who he called first after the news:

"First person I called was my mom. She was at home, a little sick, but I think it cheered her up to hear I was going to get the opportunity to come up here."

"It's very special to get that call"

Huska on Zary's call-up:

"Connor’s done what we asked him to do when he got sent down. He’s been a really good player in the American League, he’s playing with a lot of confidence right now, so putting him with Naz gives a little life to our team. The skill that he’s shown and his ability to make plays at the American League level is going to give him an opportunity on the powerplay as well."

On Zary switching to the wing in the AHL:

"It’s hard being a centreman in the American Hockey League, it’s even harder being a centreman in the National League. They have to do all the heavy lifting, and they’re the ones that are always down low with your defencemen so they have to have a good understanding of the game and sometimes for a younger guy, it’s a challenge. We felt it was maybe in his best interest to see what he can do on the wall, and see how he can progress from there, and he’s done an excellent job."

On Andersson's return to the lineup:

"Ras brings a certain level of swagger to every game, no matter what the situation is. If you’re down a goal, he’s going to push to be a part of getting you back into the game. If you’re up a goal, he’s going to push to make sure you stay up a goal. He’s just got a level of confidence and swagger about him that I think is impactful for the guys that sit around him."

"Confidence is earned"