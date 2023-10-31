Say What - 'You Always Want To Bring Energy'

Andersson on missing the past four games:
"You never want to watch as a player, it sucks when we’re losing and you’re not playing. New week, new opportunities, new home game, we’ve got to bring our best tomorrow."
On providing a spark to the lineup:
"You always want to bring energy, especially if you haven’t played for a little while. I’m going to bring my best tomorrow and the team will as well."
On finding a groove offensively:
"(We) need to make those plays, and have the confidence to make plays. If you see a play, make it, don’t hesitate, hang on to pucks, shoot a little bit more. I feel like we haven’t been shooting a whole lot lately. If the offence is struggling a little bit, try to simplify, get pucks on net, bodies on net. Once you get a couple, the plays are going to open up a little bit more."