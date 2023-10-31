Say What - 'You Always Want To Bring Energy'

Coleman on the return of Andersson:

"He’s a big piece of our team. Obviously, goals are coming at a premium right now and Ras is a big influence in that department, especially at 5-on-5 and on the powerplay. He’s been a big piece missing the last four games, our execution offensively hasn’t been as good as we want it to be. We’re excited to get him back, he’ll provide a bit of life to this room, with some energy, but most importantly that offensive upside, which we’ve been hurting for the last few games, he should be a nice spark for that.

On keeping a positive mindset:

"We have good players, and we have players that care. I’ve said that a hundred times, I don’t want to be a broken record. For me, look at the Blues the year they won the Cup. Dead last, or near dead last at Christmas, all it took was a little spark and some confidence, they went on a run and won the whole thing. There’s plenty of time, that’s the beauty of this league there’s 82 games. Everyone else is going to start hitting that big red panic button now, but we’re not going to do that in this room."

On Zary earning a callup from the AHL:

"Nice kid, he works hard, obviously found some success in the American League and has a bit of that offensive ability that I was touching on. The nice thing about a guy like that coming up is, maybe he gets a guy or two in our room going, just needing to find that confidence and that groove, sometimes that’s a little thing but it can be a big thing in the room, too."