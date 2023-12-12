Say What - 'Weren't Able To Stop The Momentum'

What was talked about following a 6-5 loss to the Avs

By Calgary Flames Staff
Blake Coleman on losing a two-goal lead:

“It just wasn't good enough. We knew they'd push - they're a good team. The building got loud and... Just too many mistakes in a game we should have put away. It's another lead going into a third that has no business losing that game.”

On how things felt after the Avs scored their fourth goal:

“We were fine. We got a powerplay - what was it? - halfway through the third and you're in control of the game. Maybe just too much respect for their top guys. We should have kept pressing. We sat back a little too much and that one sucks.”

On responding Tuesday in Vegas:

“I guess the beauty of it is that we can put this one behind us quickly and respond with a big game tomorrow. Another tough building and we've got to find ways to come away with points on this road trip. We should have started it off on the right foot here, but instead we've got to dig out of a hole. But we can still take two out of three on the road trip and we'd be happy with that.”

Nazem Kadri on letting this one get away:

“For sure, it sucks. It was looking pretty good there for a while. A couple mental lapses and you can't do that against good teams.”

On generating offence:

“We had a lot of great opportunities. We just made some dumb mistakes. That's really what it came down to. Nate (MacKinnon) gets a wide-open breakaway. Pretty open look. When the game's tied, obviously it's not what we wanted, but the good thing is we have a chance at redemption tomorrow.”

On bouncing back tomorrow in Vegas:

“We've got no choice. We've got a good Vegas team in a hostile building, so it's not getting any easier and we better be ready to play.”

On what worked well in the four-goal second period:

“For most stretches in the entire game, I thought we were pretty good. Obviously, in the last 10 minutes we let it slip. It's not ideal but we scored five goals tonight, it's tough not to come out with the win.”

Rasmus Andersson’s thoughts on the game:

“It feels like every bounce goes against us at the moment. ... Feels like it's one or two per game. Obviously, they get momentum and it's 5-5 with four-and-a-half (minutes) left. You've got to find a way to get one point at least. It's a tough building to win in.

“It felt like we gave them too much respect in the third. They have obviously some good players, but you just give them too much respect and extra time, that's when they make plays and that's when they score.”

Coach Ryan Huska on a tough loss:

“It's tough. We had a tough stretch in the third period there where we made a mistake with the puck and they got a lot of momentum from that point. We weren't able to stop the momentum from that point.”

On unlucky bounces in the third period:

“You always earn your breaks.”

On how the defence managed the loss of Chris Tanev early:

“It's not ideal losing a defenceman early like that. But the hard part in the game is that we score five goals but you can't give up six. There were mistakes that we made that we have to correct and fix in our zone, there's no doubt about that. Simple plays with the puck caused us a lot of problems in regards to the chances against tonight, so we have to clean those areas up.”

On puck management:

“We gave the puck back to them a lot. Penalty kill, same thing. A number of times we had pucks on our sticks and we (had a chance) to clear it down the ice... We can't make it more difficult on ourselves by not managing the puck the right way."

