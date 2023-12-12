Say What - 'Weren't Able To Stop The Momentum'

Blake Coleman on losing a two-goal lead:

“It just wasn't good enough. We knew they'd push - they're a good team. The building got loud and... Just too many mistakes in a game we should have put away. It's another lead going into a third that has no business losing that game.”

On how things felt after the Avs scored their fourth goal:

“We were fine. We got a powerplay - what was it? - halfway through the third and you're in control of the game. Maybe just too much respect for their top guys. We should have kept pressing. We sat back a little too much and that one sucks.”

On responding Tuesday in Vegas:

“I guess the beauty of it is that we can put this one behind us quickly and respond with a big game tomorrow. Another tough building and we've got to find ways to come away with points on this road trip. We should have started it off on the right foot here, but instead we've got to dig out of a hole. But we can still take two out of three on the road trip and we'd be happy with that.”