Say What - 'We've Got To Build Something'

The chatter at the rink following Wednesday's practice

By Calgary Flames Staff
Head Coach Ryan Huska on the decision not to pull the goalie and play 6-on-5 late vs. Anaheim:

“I didn't think we were at the point with the way we played that we deserved to have the goalie pulled. I looked at it as, it would've ended at 6-3. I don't by any stretch of the imagination - I'm not saying we're not going to come back and win a game - but I just didn't have the impression from my team last night that we were good enough.”

Was it a message to the team?

“They can take it however they want to take it, I guess. For me, that was my thought on it. That's why it was not done.”

On Connor Zary’s game since he returned from injury:

“I can see that (the frustration), too. I think since he's come back from his injury, he's been a step behind. That's probably why he hasn't probably been able to generate all that much. So, that's something that I think he's probably aware of as well, and that's probably where the frustration comes in from.

“He missed eight games. ... The pace that he was playing at isn't the same. I think a lot of that has to do with his time away. But now, it's up to him to make sure that (he's) going to raise it again and making sure (he's) pushing the envelope here.”

On Joel Hanley, who left the Anaheim game with an injury:

“He'll be a day-to-day thing. He won't be coming on this road trip with us, but I don't think it will be all that long.”

On if Andrew Mangiapane will suit up on Thursday in Winnipeg:

“We'll see. He got through practice today and we'll see how things shake out afterwards here.”

Jacob Markstrom on a tough loss to the Ducks Tuesday:

“It's tough. Obviously, people could see from watching - and you could feel it, too - the LA game, we were all over them and all five guys on the ice clicked. Last game was one of those games where we couldn't get anything going. It's tough, especially on home ice and you see the fans leave early and you don't blame them. It's never fun to be part of those games.”

On how the team needs to respond from that:

“I feel like everybody, we've got to look in the mirror and come out better. You can't really point fingers. I think everybody could be a few percent better and we've got to play competitive for the rest of the season and the last few games here and not just lay down. We've got to build something for the future and create good habits.”

On what he’s hoping to accomplish, personally, over the last eight games:

“Just trying to win the games that I'm playing. I think that's it. I always want to win games and I want to play many games, but I want to win them. When I don't play, I want to support the guys and do what I can so we win those games, too. Ever since - whatever it was - five years old, I wanted to win. It didn't matter who I played against or what sport or what game. I enjoy winning more than losing and that's pretty much how it's going to be.”

Andrei Kuzmenko on his comfort level lately:

“I'm feeling a little better from the start in Calgary. This is my second season, I understand a lot of things. I work with other jobs, who has helped me. It's very interesting. I like it. I'm feeling better. Every day is better. I want to help this team. But we don't good play. We need to play better, because we're a really good team; really good players, who are here.”

