Say What - 'We've Got To Build Something'

Head Coach Ryan Huska on the decision not to pull the goalie and play 6-on-5 late vs. Anaheim:

“I didn't think we were at the point with the way we played that we deserved to have the goalie pulled. I looked at it as, it would've ended at 6-3. I don't by any stretch of the imagination - I'm not saying we're not going to come back and win a game - but I just didn't have the impression from my team last night that we were good enough.”

Was it a message to the team?

“They can take it however they want to take it, I guess. For me, that was my thought on it. That's why it was not done.”

On Connor Zary’s game since he returned from injury:

“I can see that (the frustration), too. I think since he's come back from his injury, he's been a step behind. That's probably why he hasn't probably been able to generate all that much. So, that's something that I think he's probably aware of as well, and that's probably where the frustration comes in from.

“He missed eight games. ... The pace that he was playing at isn't the same. I think a lot of that has to do with his time away. But now, it's up to him to make sure that (he's) going to raise it again and making sure (he's) pushing the envelope here.”

On Joel Hanley, who left the Anaheim game with an injury:

“He'll be a day-to-day thing. He won't be coming on this road trip with us, but I don't think it will be all that long.”

On if Andrew Mangiapane will suit up on Thursday in Winnipeg:

“We'll see. He got through practice today and we'll see how things shake out afterwards here.”