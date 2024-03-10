Say What - 'We've Got To Bounce Back'

What was talked about following a 5-1 loss in Florida

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Mikael Backlund on hot the game got away from them:

“Yeah, I thought we turned the puck over too much and they have a skilled team and are good on transition. That's how we got away from our game there in the second - turning pucks over.”

On turning feeding into Florida’s transition game:

“We were all doing it. It wasn't just one goal. It felt like it was very shift there was a turnover in the D zone, or at our blueline and their blueline. They were hungry on it, jumping on it, especially in the second. ... We've got to bounce back. Big game tomorrow again.”

On stacking up with the high-powered Panthers:

“They've played well this year. They had a run last year in the playoffs and finished second. They're up there, for sure; a really solid team. We've been playing well against good teams, but today, I thought we got away from our game there in the second and they made us pay.”

On re-grouping for Sunday in Carolina:

“We have no choice. We want to win tomorrow, so we've got to turn our (attention) here pretty quickly. No one likes to use, but when you play back-to-backs, that's what you've got to do - you've got to shift your focus pretty quickly to the next game.”

Brayden Pachal on the difference in this one:

“I think they were winning races to puck and (that's) how they generated a lot of their offence. I think there was a little bit of disconnect from the five guys on the ice and getting to loose pucks led to them getting to loose pucks and generating offence off of it.”

On Daniil Miromanov’s powerful slapper:

“He's got a wicked shot from up top. It's powerful, accurate and generates a lot of offence.”

Head Coach Ryan Huska on how the game played out:

“Turnovers. We liked the first period against one of the better teams, if not the best team in the league, we liked our first period. But you give one up early like we did in the second period, then I thought we allowed their transition game to get into play than what we would have liked to have done.”

On if the defensive-zone coverage was too “sloppy” for his liking:

“Absolutely. And part of that was because of what we were doing with pucks at the far blueline. We were turning over a lot there and we weren't hard enough coming back to our own zone. We did a lot of circling and looping and it left the middle of the ice open a lot for them tonight.”

On Miromanov’s day:

“I thought he got better as the night went on. He's a different-type defenceman than you're used to seeing. He's very composed and you can tell that he's pretty calm under pressure and he's going to be that type of defenceman, so I thought he got better as the night went on.”

