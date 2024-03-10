Say What - 'We've Got To Bounce Back'

Mikael Backlund on hot the game got away from them:

“Yeah, I thought we turned the puck over too much and they have a skilled team and are good on transition. That's how we got away from our game there in the second - turning pucks over.”

On turning feeding into Florida’s transition game:

“We were all doing it. It wasn't just one goal. It felt like it was very shift there was a turnover in the D zone, or at our blueline and their blueline. They were hungry on it, jumping on it, especially in the second. ... We've got to bounce back. Big game tomorrow again.”

On stacking up with the high-powered Panthers:

“They've played well this year. They had a run last year in the playoffs and finished second. They're up there, for sure; a really solid team. We've been playing well against good teams, but today, I thought we got away from our game there in the second and they made us pay.”

On re-grouping for Sunday in Carolina:

“We have no choice. We want to win tomorrow, so we've got to turn our (attention) here pretty quickly. No one likes to use, but when you play back-to-backs, that's what you've got to do - you've got to shift your focus pretty quickly to the next game.”