Say What - 'We’ve Been Playing Pretty Good Hockey'

Andersson on getting offence from defencemen recently:
"It’s obviously really important, you want to get contributions from everyone, especially the d-men; across all four lines, we did a good job yesterday."
On Markstrom's leadership qualities:
"He’s one of the leaders in there, and he’s dialled in, every game, every practice. The fans should know how hard he works in practice, too; he sets the standard for all of us. He’s a really good teammate, he’s not the typical goalie, you know, he jokes around quite a bit, but when he’s serious, he’s serious, and when he’s dialled in, he’s dialled in."