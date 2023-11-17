Say What - 'We’ve Been Playing Pretty Good Hockey'

Hanifin on the win over the Canucks Thursday:

"It’s definitely a confidence boost, for sure. We’ve been playing pretty good hockey here as of late, obviously Vancouver, they’ve been on a roll, they’re a great team; I thought we did a good job of handling them in our own building, getting them on a back-to-back, we played them the right way, grinding them down as the game went along, that’s something we’ve been trying to do lately."

On he and his fellow d-men contributing offensively:

"It’s something we’ve got to do, and I think as of late, we’ve been doing a better job of getting in the rush in the offensive zone and moving around. We have all mobile guys back there that can create offence, that’s tough for teams to defend, when we can get in there and make those types of plays."