Say What - 'We'll Be Ready'

All the chatter from morning skate as the Flames prepare to host the Coyotes

By Calgary Flames Staff
Noah Hanifin on tonight's matchup with Arizona:

"I think we all expect it to be a competitive game tonight, based off the standings, the game last week and stuff like that. It’s good to be home for the next six games here, and it’s a good opportunity for us to start off on the right foot."

On making life easy for Vladar in goal:

"We’ve just got to play really tight defensively, we have a lot of confidence in all the goalies here. (Dan Vladar) will be great for us tonight, we’ve just got to control what we can, just play good in front of him, not give up too many Grade-A chances against a good, skilled, offensive team over there."

Connor Zary on trying to replicate last week's win against the Coyotes:

"It’s got to stay almost exactly to that picture. We came at them really hard when we were in Arizona last week, I think we want to do the same thing, obviously. We know they’re going to come in and not take us lightly because of what happened last week but we’ll be ready. I think we’re feeling good about our game, feeling confident."

On turning to Vladar in goal tonight:

"Marky’s been unbelievable for us all season, he’s one of the best goalies in the league for a reason; he’s been so good. Having Vladdy come in, he’s an unbelievable goalie as well. Nothing really changes, we have confidence in whoever’s behind us, we just have to play to our same structure."

Ryan Huska on Andrew Mangiapane and Jonathan Huberdeau's recent success:

"They’re playing better, for sure. With Andrew, first, that line for whatever reason, every time they’re together, they’re one of the more dangerous lines, chance-wise, in the NHL, and they’re also guys that can play against top lines. With Jonathan, now, it seems like there’s been more chemistry between Elias and Sharan, and they’re starting to make plays and control the play a little bit more as well. Without a doubt, both guys have seen an uptick in their play."

Huska on Jacob Markstrom's status:

(Markstrom is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, prompting the recall of Dustin Wolf from the Wranglers)

“No timetable. We’re not expecting it to be anything long-term, but no timetable.”

