Say What - 'We'll Be Ready'

Noah Hanifin on tonight's matchup with Arizona:

"I think we all expect it to be a competitive game tonight, based off the standings, the game last week and stuff like that. It’s good to be home for the next six games here, and it’s a good opportunity for us to start off on the right foot."

On making life easy for Vladar in goal:

"We’ve just got to play really tight defensively, we have a lot of confidence in all the goalies here. (Dan Vladar) will be great for us tonight, we’ve just got to control what we can, just play good in front of him, not give up too many Grade-A chances against a good, skilled, offensive team over there."