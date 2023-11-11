News Feed

Never. Give. Up.

Say What - 'You Want To Start Off With A Big Win'

'400's A Great Milestone'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Leafs

5 Things - Flames @ Maple Leafs

Flames Recall Dustin Wolf

FlamesTV Podcast - Connor Zary on Catching Fire with the Flames

Say What - 'It's How You Respond Is Really What Matters'

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Roar Back to Top Preds

Say What - 'Pretty Obvious That We Were The Better Team'

Flames Rally To Defeat Predators 4-2

Call It A Comeback
Say What - 'We Need To Play Behind Them'

Ruzicka Set For Return To Flames Lineup

'Be Even Faster'
Flames Begin Crucial 10-Game Stretch Tonight Against Nashville

'Hungry For More'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Predators

5 Things - Flames vs. Predators 07.11.23

Say What - 'We've Got To Get On A Little Run Here'

Future Watch Update - 06.11.23

Say What - 'We Found A Way To Get A Point'

Reaction from the Flames' shootout setback to the Leafs

Kadri on his group's character:

"It’s just that resiliency, it’s always good to see. You know, a character effort, that’s always positive; especially, if there’s a takeaway from today’s game, it’s just being able to secure a point, and get out of here with at least one of two points."

On Vladar's play in goal:

"Vladdy played well, and made some timely saves and gave us an opportunity to get back in the game. That’s definitely good to see as well, he’s a good goaltender, we have the utmost confidence in him, and you saw that tonight."

"Just a character effort"

Weegar on battling back to get a point:

"I think our D zone was maybe a little loose at some points in the game, especially in the house, I thought we were a little loose. But you know what? We stuck with the game plan, we hung in there; I liked how we showed a little battle back in the third period, to get a point here."

"We stuck with it"

Zary on feeling comfortable at the NHL level:

"I think I was talking to my mom or dad the other day, it’s kind of every first shift it’s like ‘ok, we’re here,’ but then I kind of find my game and settle in. It’s been good; I feel confident in my game, I feel good about what I’m doing. I think there’s still some little details, some little things I have to clean up, especially tonight in the D zone, just little nuances that I can do better on."

"I feel confident in my game"

Huska on the game as a whole:

"The first three goals were gifts that we gave them, and then we took on some water for sure in the third period. But, the half-full part is that we battled back, we were down 4-1 and we found a way to get a point."

On the contributions from his young players:

"They’ve done a good job, like they really have. All of the guys that have come in and played for us over the last little while have played well. We need that; it’s not only something that our team needs to be successful, but it also is a push for some other players, too. We’re happy with the way they’ve played, for sure."

Coach with his thoughts on tilt

