Say What - 'We Can Do It Together'

MacKenzie Weegar on needing to get back on track:

"That’s absolutely it, get back to that hockey we were playing on the road, forget about the last few games and focus on Winnipeg. Obviously a tough opponent, we’re going to need our best for a full 60, for sure."

On how the team can improve its fortunes at home:

"I think we need to be a bit more physical, defence and offensively, make it tougher. Our focus, we want to win, we play for the fans, we love the fans and we want to win for them here and we’ve got to stop that skid tomorrow."