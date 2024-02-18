Say What - 'We Can Do It Together'

What was said following Sunday's off-ice workout at the Scotiabank Saddledome


By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

MacKenzie Weegar on needing to get back on track:

"That’s absolutely it, get back to that hockey we were playing on the road, forget about the last few games and focus on Winnipeg. Obviously a tough opponent, we’re going to need our best for a full 60, for sure."

On how the team can improve its fortunes at home:

"I think we need to be a bit more physical, defence and offensively, make it tougher. Our focus, we want to win, we play for the fans, we love the fans and we want to win for them here and we’ve got to stop that skid tomorrow."

Jonathan Huberdeau on overcoming adversity as a group:

"I think we stick as a team, we know we can do it together. We had a good road trip, (coming) back at home, it’s been hard, but I think with the group we have, we have a lot of character and we’ve showed it this year, so we’ve got to come back and be better."

On how to get better results at home:

"I think more consistency. I think last night, we had a good start, but then it just slipped away. It’s not about the start, we have been good at our starts, it’s more about consistency and playing a full 60 like we did on the road."

Ryan Huska on Sunday's off-ice workout:

"(Head Strength Coach) Rick Davis does a great job of that, he really does. If there’s a way for him to switch things up, when we’re not on the ice, he finds that way. Today, fortunate enough that the Roughnecks are playing and we were able to use their field, and the guys were able to have a little fun but at the same time get a workout in."

On the challenges presented by the Jets:

"They don’t beat themselves, they don’t give a lot up because they make smart plays with the puck, and they play a heavier brand of hockey so they’re a difficult team to play against. I think it’s a great opponent for us, coming in here tomorrow, I really do, so this gives us an opportunity to play the right way as well, and look to get ourselves back on track here."

