Say What - 'Very Happy For Him'

Read up on Andersson's ties to the Spengler Cup and other Saturday chatter

16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Andersson on his brother Calle's time at the Spengler Cup:

"My brother’s in there, they beat Frolunda today so they’re advancing to the finals, so hopefully they’ll play Canada and it’ll be a good one, but yeah, I’ve been watching as many games as I can."

On how his brother has been doing with HC Davos:

"He scored the game-winner yesterday, I don’t know if he scored the first one today, I checked, it said he got an assist but a few guys told me that he was the one who scored. I’ve been keeping track of it. Very happy for him, he really needs that confidence boost and I couldn’t be more excited for him."

On his family's connection to the Spengler Cup:

Honestly, it’s one of those tournaments I had not followed in the other years, my dad used to talk about it when he played it. It’s cool now for my brother to play it too, my dad was out there with him for the first two games, they had four great days there. Super-excited for my brother, it’s cool for him to play Spengler Cup, especially for Davos too, who are the hosts.

The d-man on the importance of practice time

Weegar on the recent string of practice days:

"We had a couple good hard practices here, you know obviously it was tough, that last game, we thought we deserved better. But we’ve done a good job this year at going over video and just staying positive, and sticking with it; it’s all about mentality for us. But I think the big focus for us is just the consistency, you get to .500, then you lose a game, then we’ll get back, then we fall back in. We’ve just talked a lot about consistency and when we have an opportunity at .500, we’ve got to take that next step and start making a real push for that wild card spot."

On what to expect Sunday against Philadelphia:

"You see them and, you know, they work hard. They’re going to be in your face all night, they’ve obviously done a good job this year of being in that playoff push. They’ve got a good team over there, we’ve got to be ready for a tough test; I watched a little bit of them playing Seattle, they don’t give up too much, so we’re going to have to work hard and definitely have our best night against them, for sure."

'The big focus for us is consistency.'

Markstrom on his team's mental fortitude:

"There’s no quit in this group, that’s a big reason why we’re in all these tight matches and games. We have a lot of comeback wins this year that we were lacking last year. Now, it’s just not enough to win two and lose one, etcetera, we’ve got to really make up for the start we had. This stretch before the All-Star break is big."

On what to expect from the Flyers:

"They’re playing a really tight game and they’re not giving up much. They’ve got a really good system. I had him for a short time a long time ago in Tortorella, him as a coach, you hear a lot of stories about him but the Xs and Os and the game, and how he wants his team to play hockey, it’s very tight and it seems to be working for them right now, so we’ve got a big challenge tomorrow."

'We've just got to find another gear.'

News Feed

Flames Set To Follow Coleman's Lead In 2023 Finale

'He's Everything'
Say What - 'How Far I've Come'

Say What - 'How Far I've Come'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Flyers - 31.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Flyers - 31.12.23
Honzek, Slovakia Fall To USA At World Juniors

Honzek, Slovakia Fall To USA At World Juniors
5 Things - Flames vs. Flyers 31.12.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Flyers
Coleman Set To Play In 500th Career Game

'I've Got The Bar Where It Should Be'
Bring Your Fans To Work Day

'What It's All About'
Say What - 'Chemistry and Familiarity'

Say What - 'Chemistry and Familiarity'
Practice Notebook - 29.12.23

Practice Notebook - 29.12.23
Honzek Helps Power Slovakia To Another Win

Honzek Helps Power Slovakia To Another Win
FlamesTV Podcast - Storytime With Dan Lambert

FlamesTV Podcast - Storytime With Dan Lambert
Flames Using Practice Time To Shuffle Forward Groups

Time To Tinker
Say What - 'Get Something Going Together'

Say What - 'Get Something Going Together'
FlamesTV Podcast - One Goal Short

FlamesTV Podcast - One Goal Short
Say What - 'Just Couldn't Capitalize'

Say What - 'Just Couldn't Capitalize'
Flames fall 2-1 to the Kraken at home

Kadri Scores in Loss
Flames Set For High-Octane Clash With Kraken

'Put The Gas Pedal Down'
Say What - 'Time To Push Now'

Say What - 'Time To Push Now'