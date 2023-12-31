Say What - 'Very Happy For Him'

Andersson on his brother Calle's time at the Spengler Cup:

"My brother’s in there, they beat Frolunda today so they’re advancing to the finals, so hopefully they’ll play Canada and it’ll be a good one, but yeah, I’ve been watching as many games as I can."

On how his brother has been doing with HC Davos:

"He scored the game-winner yesterday, I don’t know if he scored the first one today, I checked, it said he got an assist but a few guys told me that he was the one who scored. I’ve been keeping track of it. Very happy for him, he really needs that confidence boost and I couldn’t be more excited for him."

On his family's connection to the Spengler Cup:

Honestly, it’s one of those tournaments I had not followed in the other years, my dad used to talk about it when he played it. It’s cool now for my brother to play it too, my dad was out there with him for the first two games, they had four great days there. Super-excited for my brother, it’s cool for him to play Spengler Cup, especially for Davos too, who are the hosts.