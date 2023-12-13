Say What - 'The Boys Fought Hard'

Nazem Kadri on a resilient effort:

“For the most part, pretty good road game. Obviously, a little bit unfortunate but the boys fought hard and gave it everything we had under tough circumstances (in) a back-to-back (against) a great team. For the most part, pretty proud.”

On sticking with it and finding a way to tie the game late:

“It speaks volumes. Just when you thought the game was going to slip away from us, on the road, in a pretty rowdy building like this - for them to score in the final three, four minutes, whatever it was - we got back to work, had some great opportunities after that and tied the game.”

On Yegor Sharangovich’s hot hand:

“He's been great. Doing the right thing, paying attention to details. That's the thing with Sharky. He can be most effective when he has his focus out there and lately he definitely seems to have that. He's got a great skill-set and obviously a fantastic shot, so he's going to keep utilizing that.”