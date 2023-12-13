Say What - 'The Boys Fought Hard'

What was talked about following an OT loss to the Golden Knights

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Nazem Kadri on a resilient effort:

“For the most part, pretty good road game. Obviously, a little bit unfortunate but the boys fought hard and gave it everything we had under tough circumstances (in) a back-to-back (against) a great team. For the most part, pretty proud.”

On sticking with it and finding a way to tie the game late:

“It speaks volumes. Just when you thought the game was going to slip away from us, on the road, in a pretty rowdy building like this - for them to score in the final three, four minutes, whatever it was - we got back to work, had some great opportunities after that and tied the game.”

On Yegor Sharangovich’s hot hand:

“He's been great. Doing the right thing, paying attention to details. That's the thing with Sharky. He can be most effective when he has his focus out there and lately he definitely seems to have that. He's got a great skill-set and obviously a fantastic shot, so he's going to keep utilizing that.”

"We gave everything we had ... pretty proud"

Sharangovich on how the game played out:

“It's actually similar two games because in Colorado, after the second period, we had a 5-3 (lead) and lost the game. And Vegas, same, 3-2 and good we took a point. We maybe lost our concentration for a couple minutes and they took those moments to score.”

"We should be better on the PK"

MacKenzie Weegar on fighting back to get a point:

“Back and forth. We score one, they score one - it kind of went like that all night. But the compete and effort was there tonight for sure.

“It's easy to hang your head and especially in the last five minutes when they scored to get into the lead, but the personnel that they had on the last minute did the job. Tied it up. Got a point. Tough building to come into on a back-to-back.”

"The compete and effort was there tonight, for sure"

Coach Ryan Huska on a heartbreaking OT loss:

“I thought we worked. In this situation, coming off a tougher game last night where we gave up three in the third period, I thought we were competitive all night tonight. The difference, of course, when you look at the end of the day is special teams. They scored two on their opportunities and we weren't able to generate anything. But I'm not faulting or am not unhappy with the way we competed or worked tonight.”

On his team competing hard in a tough back-to-back situation:

“There should be disappointment. You're playing here to win. But you can't lose sight of the fact that pretty much to a man, they came to play tonight and they stayed with it. Even if it doesn't look very good, they stay with it right to the very end, right? Found a way to tie it up and at least get a point out of this.”

On Sharangovich, who has goals (4) in three straight games: 

“He's kind of finding his game, I think. Players come over in a trade, it takes them a little while to adjust to new settings, new teammates, the way we operate and do things around here. And he's got a good skill-set. I think he's starting to feel comfortable with who he is on our team.”

"I'm not unhappy with the way we competed"

