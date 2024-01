MacKenzie Weegar on losing to a team near them in the standings:

"It’s tough. We knew what (was) at stake tonight. Makes it even harder, a tougher position we’re in now. It’s tough."

On the loss overall:

"We came out slow, obviously we had a great second period, it was going our way. Third period, it’s still going our way, back and forth a bit, they tied it up, it’s OK, we’re 3-3, we can go to overtime, get the two points. Just a tough bounce there, that was tough at the end."