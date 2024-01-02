Say What - 'Take Care Of Business'

Head Coach Ryan Huska on flipping the script against the Wild:
“A lot of the same as the last two times that we've played them. This is a hard-working team that we're playing against and is playing really well right now. We're expecting a real good game tonight.”
On the Wild’s injury situation:
“Often times when you talk about injuries or maybe people missing from a lineup, it's opportunity for someone else. So, someone's going to come in and they're going to play just as hard. For us, it's about making sure that we're committed to doing things the right way. The second and third period in here last time we were here, we did a much better job of that. We have to get to that game earlier here tonight.”
On Marc-Andre Fleury getting the start for Minnesota:
“I think of one of the best goaltenders probably NHL history when you look at how many games he's played and what he's been able to do, winning Stanley Cups, winning championships at every level and every international event he's been at. He's one of the goaltenders that you probably always think of with Patrick Roy and Marty Brodeur and goaltenders like that over recent history.”