Say What - 'Take Care Of Business'

Chris Tanev on opening the road trip in Minnesota:

“It's important to take what we did in the second and third and bring it here against a team that's ahead of us in the standings and we're trying to catch. Trying to get on a roll and take care of business on this trip is huge for our season.”

On what went right on New Year’s Eve vs. Philly:

“They were at the end of a trip and they started to get tired and we were able to put the foot on the pedal a little bit and play in their end and put some pressure on them, and try to force them into some mistakes.”