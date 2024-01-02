Say What - 'Take Care Of Business'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Wild

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Chris Tanev on opening the road trip in Minnesota:

“It's important to take what we did in the second and third and bring it here against a team that's ahead of us in the standings and we're trying to catch. Trying to get on a roll and take care of business on this trip is huge for our season.”

On what went right on New Year’s Eve vs. Philly:

“They were at the end of a trip and they started to get tired and we were able to put the foot on the pedal a little bit and play in their end and put some pressure on them, and try to force them into some mistakes.”

Elias Lindholm on facing the Wild tonight:

“Obviously want to catch up to the teams we're chasing. For us, it's just take one game at a time. Obviously, put the Philly game behind us, take the good stuff from there and bring it today. We can't look too far ahead. We're still a lot of points back, but we've got to take this game, hopefully get the win and move on.”

On linemate Jonathan Huberdeau’s big assist the other night:

“It can be huge. Obviously, when you go a lot of games without a point or you're an offensive guy and are trying to help the team, it's tough on the confidence. Just to get an assist like that or something else, it always helps the confidence. I think the whole team was happy for him, so it was a boost for the whole team.”

Head Coach Ryan Huska on flipping the script against the Wild:

“A lot of the same as the last two times that we've played them. This is a hard-working team that we're playing against and is playing really well right now. We're expecting a real good game tonight.”

On the Wild’s injury situation:

“Often times when you talk about injuries or maybe people missing from a lineup, it's opportunity for someone else. So, someone's going to come in and they're going to play just as hard. For us, it's about making sure that we're committed to doing things the right way. The second and third period in here last time we were here, we did a much better job of that. We have to get to that game earlier here tonight.”

On Marc-Andre Fleury getting the start for Minnesota:

“I think of one of the best goaltenders probably NHL history when you look at how many games he's played and what he's been able to do, winning Stanley Cups, winning championships at every level and every international event he's been at. He's one of the goaltenders that you probably always think of with Patrick Roy and Marty Brodeur and goaltenders like that over recent history.”

