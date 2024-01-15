Say What - 'Take Advantage Of This'

The talk following Monday's practice at the Scotiabank Saddledome

16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

MacKenzie Weegar on returning home for the next six games:

"It’s great being here at home, it’s obviously an important part of the schedule for us, knowing that we have six home games here. We want to play solid at home, we want to make it a tough building to come into leading up into the playoffs. We want teams to know that it’s going to be a tough place to play, but we’ve just got to take it game by game, not get too ahead of ourselves; it’s an important part of the schedule for us for sure."

On getting, and holding onto leads recently:

"It’s a long year; you’re going to win games differently, you’re going to go through different stretches of coming from behind, or having a lead and closing a game out. I think right now, having a lead and closing it out shows that we’ve matured over the season, and that’s been a goal of ours."

Blake Coleman on whether he's stepped back to look at his on-ice success:

"I haven’t really kind of zoomed out, I’m just kind of one day at a time right now. Things have been going in, which is nice, but I just want to make sure I’m staying focused on making sure my game is where I want it to be. There have been games during this stretch that I haven’t been happy with, my goal is to make sure those are few and far between. The points and the recognition are nice to get when you’re not accustomed to getting it or hearing about it from people very often, but you don’t want to lose sight of the player you are."

On the mentality ahead of the upcoming homestand:

"The urgency’s been great, we never panicked in this room. It’s just at some point you’ve got to go on a run. We’ve set ourselves up with a really great opportunity to do that with six home games in a row going into a break. It falls on us, we’ve got to take advantage of this; don’t let that road trip go to waste."

Head Coach Ryan Huska on the three victories last week:

"There were a lot of things we did well. Guys will point to the Chicago game for sure but how they’ve rebounded after that is more, for me, a telling story as to how the guys have approached their business over the last three, in particular."

On gaining and keeping momentum:

"The last few games, I feel like the guys have prepared themselves the same way, but what we’ve done is, besides scoring first is we’ve pushed for the next one, too. So that’s something where we’re able to keep momentum on our side, the last two games in particular, so that’s a positive thing, for sure."

News Feed

Flames Blueline Finding Consistency, Cohesiveness

'The Chemistry Is There'
Congrats, Colesy

Congrats, Colesy
Future Watch Update - 15.01.24

Future Watch Update - 15.01.24
Flames Assign Yan Kuznetsov 14.01.24

Flames Assign Yan Kuznetsov
Say What - 'He Was Awesome Again'

Say What - 'He Was Awesome Again'
Flames Sweep Road Trip With 3-1 Win Over Golden Knights

Put It All On Red
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Golden Knights 13.01.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Golden Knights
Oesterle's Grandpa Gets Once-In-A-Lifetime Experience

'Once In A Lifetime'
Say What - 'Keep Them On Their Toes'

Say What - 'Keep Them On Their Toes'
5 Things - Flames @ Golden Knights 13.01.24

5 Things - Flames @ Golden Knights

Kylington Returns To Game Action In Wranglers Win

'Pretty Good For A First Game'
Say What - 'He's Got Elite Finishing Skills'

Say What - 'He's Got Elite Finishing Skills'
Sharangovich scores hat-trick as Flames thump Coyotes

'Relative' Ease
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Coyotes 11.01.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Coyotes
Backlund Set To Hit Milestone With Father Jan In The Stands

A Week To Remember
Say What - 'He Did A Good Job'

Say What - 'He Did A Good Job'
5 Things - Flames @ Coyotes 11.01.24

5 Things - Flames @ Coyotes
Kylington Slated To Play For AHL's Wranglers Thursday

'A Real Positive Step'