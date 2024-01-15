Say What - 'Take Advantage Of This'

MacKenzie Weegar on returning home for the next six games:

"It’s great being here at home, it’s obviously an important part of the schedule for us, knowing that we have six home games here. We want to play solid at home, we want to make it a tough building to come into leading up into the playoffs. We want teams to know that it’s going to be a tough place to play, but we’ve just got to take it game by game, not get too ahead of ourselves; it’s an important part of the schedule for us for sure."

On getting, and holding onto leads recently:

"It’s a long year; you’re going to win games differently, you’re going to go through different stretches of coming from behind, or having a lead and closing a game out. I think right now, having a lead and closing it out shows that we’ve matured over the season, and that’s been a goal of ours."