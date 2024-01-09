Say What - 'Super-Excited For Him'

The chatter in the dressing room ahead of tonight's tilt with the Sens

Backlund on tying Mark Giordano for second among Flames games played leaders:

"It’s special. Early days, in Calgary, I didn’t know how long I was going to play in the NHL. To be tied with Gio is very special too, growing up, having him as my mentor and looking up to him. Sliding in second right behind Jarome as well, being my first captain here, and the biggest franchise player here, it’s very special."

On staying with one franchise throughout his NHL career:

"When I made the decision to stay here this summer, I thought of my grandpa, I thought of my dad, both of them working in the same company for such a long time, being a loyal person. I just felt like that was kind of in the family, and I thought it was probably meant to be that way for me, too."

Andersson on Backlund reaching a games-played milestone:

"It means a lot. Mikael means a lot to me and my family, he’s been in my corner since day one. He’s a really good teammate, really good captain and most importantly a really good friend of mine. It means a lot and I’m super-excited for him; it couldn’t happen to a better guy."

On the Flames celebrating Pride Night:

"I think hockey is, and should be for everyone, it doesn’t matter who you love or how you look or whatever it is. If you want to play hockey, if you want to watch hockey, everyone is welcome. It’s a big part of my life and obviously I’m a huge supporter of it. I’m really happy we get to do these nights, and I’m proud of the organization that we find a way."

Kuznetsov on making his NHL debut against the Senators:

"It’s always been a goal. It’s pretty amazing, it’s overwhelming at first, definitely. I will just try to enjoy this day as much as I can."

On his style of play:

"I’m a pretty simple defenceman who moves the puck quick, north. I try to work hard on the breakouts, help my teammates clear net front, and help my team on the PK hopefully."

Huska on Backlund reaching 949 games played as a Flame:

"For our team, he’s been a real good voice in our dressing room, and a great example of how you have to play the game, night in and night out. In regards to the city, I think everybody knows the different charities that he and his wife are involved in, he takes a real big role and he’s a very proud Calgarian, and I think that’s what makes him the type of player that you want to have around, for sure, because he wants to be a Calgary Flame, he always has, and over the course of the summer he decided that he wanted to stay that way. He means a tremendous amount to our team, for sure, and the city in general."

On meeting with Kuznetsov to tell him he's making his NHL debut:

"At first, they’re like ‘why am I in here?’ type of thing. They have a different look in their face and you can see the excitement. He’s worked hard for this opportunity, he’s done a good job over the last little while for the Wranglers and he deserves it, so it’s nice to see a young man’s face when you get to tell him he’s going to play his first game."

