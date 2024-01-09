Say What - 'Super-Excited For Him'

Backlund on tying Mark Giordano for second among Flames games played leaders:

"It’s special. Early days, in Calgary, I didn’t know how long I was going to play in the NHL. To be tied with Gio is very special too, growing up, having him as my mentor and looking up to him. Sliding in second right behind Jarome as well, being my first captain here, and the biggest franchise player here, it’s very special."

On staying with one franchise throughout his NHL career:

"When I made the decision to stay here this summer, I thought of my grandpa, I thought of my dad, both of them working in the same company for such a long time, being a loyal person. I just felt like that was kind of in the family, and I thought it was probably meant to be that way for me, too."