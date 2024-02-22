Say What - 'Should Be A Great Game'

Nazem Kadri on the keys to tonight's game:

"Just continue to have that consistency, that ‘dog-on-a-bone’ mentality and try to wear them out. Obviously, they played last night, we want to get off to a good start, that could be a key."

On preparing for another game against the Bruins:

"They’re obviously a great team and they’re not going to forget (the 4-1 loss Feb. 6), but at the same time, games can unfold a bunch of different ways, each and every game you play; that’s the great thing about hockey, they’re always different variables, no shift is ever the same. We’ve done our homework, I’m sure they have too, it should be a great game."