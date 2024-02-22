Say What - 'Should Be A Great Game'

The chatter following morning skate as the Flames get set to host the Bruins

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Nazem Kadri on the keys to tonight's game:

"Just continue to have that consistency, that ‘dog-on-a-bone’ mentality and try to wear them out. Obviously, they played last night, we want to get off to a good start, that could be a key."

On preparing for another game against the Bruins:

"They’re obviously a great team and they’re not going to forget (the 4-1 loss Feb. 6), but at the same time, games can unfold a bunch of different ways, each and every game you play; that’s the great thing about hockey, they’re always different variables, no shift is ever the same. We’ve done our homework, I’m sure they have too, it should be a great game."

"We've got to string a few together"

Mikael Backlund on what they did well last time against the Bruins:

"I thought we played a really complete game, one of our best team games of the year. We played with a lot of pace, energy; coming out of the break, guys were excited to be back playing with each other again, we had some new faces. It was a really high-energy game for us, I thought we executed all night and didn’t give them much."

On the busy travel schedule slowing down:

"We did travel quite a bit, and played a lot of games, I think it did wear on us when we came home for that home stretch before the break. Now we have some time to work on details in practices and also get some rest in-between, and don’t have to travel as much; it definitely helps the body and the mind."

"If I lead by example, hopefully guys will follow"

Ryan Huska on preparing for a second meeting with Boston this month:

"This is a game that we need to be at our best with; the nice part is we have played them recently, so it’s a little bit familiar for the players. It gives us a little bit more of a leg up on knowing your opponent on, let’s say, you’d have if it was a few months apart."

On Connor Zary's ability to play on the wing or at centre:

"I go back to playing in the American League; he got a taste of both, professionally, and that’s such an important thing for a young player to be able to go through that stuff, so when you need to be used, or you want to be used in a situation here, you’re a little bit ready for it and I think he’s been one of those guys this year. I think it’s always important to have a lot of guys that are centres on your roster, so you have the ability to move people around. Connor naturally was a centre, he’s been playing the wing over the last little while, but you don’t lose those instincts."

"That was our best team effort of the season"

