FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Roar Back to Top Preds

Flames Rally To Defeat Predators 4-2

Call It A Comeback
Say What - 'We Need To Play Behind Them'

Ruzicka Set For Return To Flames Lineup

'Be Even Faster'
Flames Begin Crucial 10-Game Stretch Tonight Against Nashville

'Hungry For More'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Predators

5 Things - Flames vs. Predators 07.11.23

Say What - 'We've Got To Get On A Little Run Here'

Future Watch Update - 06.11.23

Solovyov reflects on NHL with Flames

'They Always Support Me'
Weegar Welcomes New Goldendoodle to the Family

'He's Awesome'
Say What - 'Living The Dream Right Now'

Flames Score Four in the Third to Beat Kraken 6-3

Snap, Krak and Pop!
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken

Say What - 'Build Some Habits'

Pospisil's NHL Debut 'A Dream Come True'

'A Dream Come True'
5 Things - Flames @ Kraken 04.11.23

Pospisil Earns Callup After Strong AHL Start

'They Say He's Been Their Best Player To Date'

Say What - 'Pretty Obvious That We Were The Better Team'

Get all the reaction following the Flames' win over the Predators

Dube on overcoming the early deficit:

"I don’t think we got down on ourselves, even in that first period, we had some good momentum, gave them a couple chances but I think we stuck to it, I think we played hard in the second, created a lot and guys were on top of the puck, playing hard."

On Zadorov's end-to-end rush that led to Dube's goal:

"He made a good rush and a really good play (on the goal). He looked good, he played hard, had some big hits. I thought he was awesome tonight, he was skating really well."

"That's what we needed"

Coleman on the message after 20 minutes:

"There wasn’t much that needed to be said, I think it was pretty obvious that we were the better team for most of the game. We’ve had a lot of things not go our way this year; nobody got down, everyone just kept grinding away. I thought we definitely deserved to win that game."

On the total team effort:

"Everyone was skating, hard to play against, we didn’t give them much in the third. That’s the way we need to play if we’re going to continue to win games. It wasn’t one guy, it was a collective effort, that’s what our team’s got to be."

"That's the way we need to play"

Hanifin on keeping on task for 60 minutes:

"I think we did a good job at just sticking with it and playing the right way. When we just simplify our game like we did tonight, wear teams down, put pucks behind ‘em, things start to open up for us and we were confident after the first period that we were going to crawl back."

On Kadri's performance tonight:

"He’s playing great for us, he’s one of the leaders in here. He’s a super-competitive guy, and he’s really starting to create some offence for the team. That’s something he’s so capable of doing, it’s good to see him getting some bounces."

"I think that's something we can ... build off"

Huska on the win overall:

"I thought we gave them a couple goals in the first period, but I thought we had a lot of zone time, I thought we stuck with it and I was happy with the way we did stay with it in the third period. It was important for our team, we had a lot of guys that dug in here, tonight, it was a good win for us."

On Zary's first three games in the NHL:

"He’s playing with composure; he’s playing with a lot of confidence and composure with the puck. When there’s a play there to be made, he’s making the play. If there’s no play to be made, he’s putting it to an area where we can get it back. He’s playing a mature game right now."

Hear from the head coach after victory