Say What - 'Pretty Obvious That We Were The Better Team'

Dube on overcoming the early deficit:

"I don’t think we got down on ourselves, even in that first period, we had some good momentum, gave them a couple chances but I think we stuck to it, I think we played hard in the second, created a lot and guys were on top of the puck, playing hard."

On Zadorov's end-to-end rush that led to Dube's goal:

"He made a good rush and a really good play (on the goal). He looked good, he played hard, had some big hits. I thought he was awesome tonight, he was skating really well."