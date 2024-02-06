Say What - 'Play The Right Way'

Ryan Huska on adjustments with new faces in the lineup:

"There’ll be a little bit of that. One thing for sure, you lose a guy on your penalty kill, and someone’s gotta go with Mikael (Backlund) now. So, that’s one area where we’ll have some adjustments and same with the powerplay, so those guys are going to have to get to know each other fairly quickly."

On Sharangovich taking the centre role with Huberdeau and Kuzmenko:

"We’re trusting Sharan a little bit, and it’s fairly heavy lifting for him, for sure, ‘cause he’s played most of this year on the wall for us. But he always played in the middle before, and he’s the guy we wanted to give the first opportunity to."

On the new faces/lineup changes testing the character of the team:

"Absolutely. That's what it comes down to at the end of the day. We've talked about it all year long. We don't have a game-breaker, per se. And when we play our best, we give ourselves a chance to win. But that's when it's done, as a team, when everybody's on the same page and they're committed to working and competing hard."