Say What - 'Play The Right Way'

Noah Hanifin on playing in his hometown of Boston:
"It’s always fun, I think anytime you get to just play in front of family and friends, it’s special. It’s nice they can all come and catch a game, hopefully we put on a good show for them tonight."
On tonight's matchup against the Bruins:
"Playing in Boston, they’re one of the better teams in the league so we have a big challenge on our hands tonight. I think if we come out here, play the right way, get two points, it sets us up for a good road trip and a good second half here."