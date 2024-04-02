Say What - 'Play Hard'

Head Coach Ryan Huska on how the team approaches each game:

"We’ve approached the games the same from Day 1 to where we are right now. The message always changes, based on the read you get from your team and situations, of course, but in regards to frequency and stuff like that, it all remains the same."

On chemistry developing between Oliver Kylington and Brayden Pachal:

"When we put them together initially, there was something there. Brayden’s a stay-at-home defenceman, knows who he is and knows how he has to play the game, and I think it gives Oliver a little bit of freedom, or maybe a feel like he had with Chris (Tanev) that ‘every once in a while, I can join the rush or get myself involved in the play, knowing my partner’s got my back.’ So, you almost sense a little bit of that developing between the two of them."