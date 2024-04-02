Say What - 'Play Hard'

What was said ahead of Tuesday's tilt between the Flames and Ducks

By Calgary Flames Staff
Martin Pospisil on the final nine games of the regular season:

"Just stay (consistent), play hard, and at the end of the day, just enjoy the game. We still have nine games left, we still can enjoy it and still have lots of fun; last game we were a really hard team to play against, we just have to keep playing like that. I’m excited for tonight."

Jonathan Huberdeau on the mindset in the dressing room:

"I think we just need to work hard ’til the end, I think that’s important. That’s the message in the locker-room, it doesn’t matter the position we’re in, I think everybody’s got to give their best; especially for next year, and stuff like that, it’s always good to finish the season strong."

On finishing the regular season strong:

"It’s never easy to be in this position, but the way you finish the season, as a team, it’s more the identity to be strong ’til the end. We had some good stretches through the year, so we need to finish on a good stretch and that’s all we can do."

Head Coach Ryan Huska on how the team approaches each game:

"We’ve approached the games the same from Day 1 to where we are right now. The message always changes, based on the read you get from your team and situations, of course, but in regards to frequency and stuff like that, it all remains the same."

On chemistry developing between Oliver Kylington and Brayden Pachal:

"When we put them together initially, there was something there. Brayden’s a stay-at-home defenceman, knows who he is and knows how he has to play the game, and I think it gives Oliver a little bit of freedom, or maybe a feel like he had with Chris (Tanev) that ‘every once in a while, I can join the rush or get myself involved in the play, knowing my partner’s got my back.’ So, you almost sense a little bit of that developing between the two of them."

