Say What - 'No One Here Is Satisfied'

What was talked about following a 5-3 loss to the Kings

20231223_Coleman
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Blake Coleman on a close game with the Kings:

“It was a hard-fought game. I thought special teams played a big factor and we fought back right to the end. We were one play away from tying that game and we had a really good surge in the third - which we have all year. Just weren't able to get the equalizer this time.”

On generating chances on the powerplay:

“We had some good looks. I thought the zone time was good. Some quality looks. I had one earlier in the third that I thought I should have scored on. I think as a whole the powerplay's getting better. We're going to need it to be a difference-maker in games like this. Got one tonight, but had more opportunities to steal a road game with some powerplay goals. But aside from that, I thought the effort was really good. They were opportunistic on their chances. It was what it was. Marky came up big in the third with some big stops to allow us to still be in this game. We were just a little bit short tonight.”

On what the Flames were able to show in a tough month of December:

“We're a good team. We don't have a superstar or superstars that are going to carry us on off nights. That's the difficulty of our game, is we need all four lines and all three pairs and you need it every night. We've had different guys step up in different moments. When you look at it that way, it can be a strength. ... I don't want to say we're happy to just be in these games, because we want to win these games and it's frustrating - we felt like we can play with these teams and beat these teams - but we left a few too many points on this stretch everybody's talking about. I feel like we should have had two or three more wins in this stretch and we left a few points on the table.”

"We left a few points on the table"

Mikael Backlund on needing more from the powerplay:

“We finally scored one, but we had a lot of looks today and four minutes (double-minor to Adrian Kempe), that's when you've got to capitalize - especially early in the period and you have more time to get the fourth one.”

On the focus for the team coming out of the Christmas break:

“We've got to keep pushing ourselves. No one here is satisfied. Twice or three times we've been .500 and the next game, we've lost every time. We haven't gotten over .500 yet since the first few games. It's time we take that step and push ourselves into a better spot.”

"We've got to keep pushing ourselves"

Head Coach Ryan Huska on how the game played out:

“I don't think we had a great start. I thought we did a lot of defending in the first period. After that, I thought we got better. We had some chances, we just couldn't capitalize on the opportunities we had on our powerplays late.”

On the powerplay going 1-for-5:

“We had some opportunities, but those in-tight stuff around the net where goaltenders down low will typically make those saves. The one shot rebound is what you're looking for a lot of times and the goal that Blake scored for us, it's just finding a way to make sure our powerplay knows that they can be and need to be difference-makers for us.”

On what he’s learned from his group over the past month:

“They're competitive. Every night. When you look at our team and the way they play the games, they're never out of a game. They always stick around and they always fight back in those games. They can compete with the best teams. You've seen a team that... They've been good with their work ethic. There have a couple games, only, this year where we've been disappointed with that. ... We had a three-game winning streak, but now we need to string more than that together.”

"They can compete with the best teams"

News Feed

Flames Fall To Kings 5-3

Settle For A Split
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kings - 23.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kings
Greer Thriving in Role With The Flames

'Change The Course Of The Game'
Say What - 'End Off On A Good Note'

Say What - 'End Off On A Good Note'
5 Things - Flames @ Kings - 23.12.23

5 Things - Flames @ Kings
Gilbert and DeSimone Living NHL Dream Together

'Probably First Time That's Ever Happened'
Say What - 'Very Complete Game'

Say What - 'Very Complete Game'
Flames blank Ducks 3-0 in victory

Duck-Duck-Goose Egg
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Ducks - 21.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Ducks
Flames Penalty Kill Continues To Provide Boost

'Be Difference Makers'
Say What - 'Got To Be Aware'

Say What - 'Got To Be Aware'
5 Things - Flames @ Ducks - 21.12.23

5 Things - Flames @ Ducks
Communication Key To Hanifin-Tanev Partnership

'We're Always Talking'
Say What - 'We Feed Off It'

Say What - 'We Feed Off It'
Future Watch Update - 19.12.23

Future Watch Update - 19.12.23
The Farm Report - 19.12.23

The Farm Report - 19.12.23
FlamesTV Podcast - Shorthanded Heroics

FlamesTV Podcast - Shorthanded Heroics
Markstrom Stands Tall As Flames Knock Off Panthers

Right On The 'Mark'