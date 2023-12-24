Say What - 'No One Here Is Satisfied'

Blake Coleman on a close game with the Kings:

“It was a hard-fought game. I thought special teams played a big factor and we fought back right to the end. We were one play away from tying that game and we had a really good surge in the third - which we have all year. Just weren't able to get the equalizer this time.”

On generating chances on the powerplay:

“We had some good looks. I thought the zone time was good. Some quality looks. I had one earlier in the third that I thought I should have scored on. I think as a whole the powerplay's getting better. We're going to need it to be a difference-maker in games like this. Got one tonight, but had more opportunities to steal a road game with some powerplay goals. But aside from that, I thought the effort was really good. They were opportunistic on their chances. It was what it was. Marky came up big in the third with some big stops to allow us to still be in this game. We were just a little bit short tonight.”

On what the Flames were able to show in a tough month of December:

“We're a good team. We don't have a superstar or superstars that are going to carry us on off nights. That's the difficulty of our game, is we need all four lines and all three pairs and you need it every night. We've had different guys step up in different moments. When you look at it that way, it can be a strength. ... I don't want to say we're happy to just be in these games, because we want to win these games and it's frustrating - we felt like we can play with these teams and beat these teams - but we left a few too many points on this stretch everybody's talking about. I feel like we should have had two or three more wins in this stretch and we left a few points on the table.”