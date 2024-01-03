Say What - 'Nice Goal, Nice Finish'

The chatter in the dressing room following a 3-1 win over the Wild

By Calgary Flames Staff
Jonathan Huberdeau on his goal:

“It felt good. It's been a while and I think lately, we've been playing better, so it was good to get chemistry on that line, too. That one obviously felt good and to finish it off with a win.”

On being reunited with Elias Lindholm the last two games:

“Obviously, sometimes we create some stuff and the coaches try to change it. I think I was creating a little bit more, so I thought we could change lines and go with Lindy. We've just got to make it work. We need to be an offensive line - a good line that he (Head Coach Ryan Huska) can trust. That's what we've been doing, so we've got to keep doing that.”

On steering home the win in the third:

“Thought we had a good start. Especially in this building, it's not easy. After that, they pushed back. We knew that was going to happen, but Marky stood up, guys were blocking shots. That's the kind of team we are. Resiliency. We came up with a huge win.”

On his new tape job:

“I've got to give credit to Marc Savard. He's been taping my stick. Black tape, too. He wanted to give me a shout-out, so I've got to say it.”

"That one obviously felt good"

Andrew Mangiapane on snapping an eight-game goal drought:

“It was good. It was a good shot by Razzy there. It was a good play all around by all the guys on the ice. I'm sure Huby's pretty happy as well. Nice goal, nice finish, nice pass by Lindy.”

On what makes him successful:

“I think when I'm around the puck, going to the dirty areas, good things happen for me. I've got to stay tenacious, winning little puck battles and that will help my team.”

On starting the trip with a win:

“We were prepared that they were going to come working hard. We started well and I think our third period, we needed to sharpen up a little bit, but we were able to bend, battle and get through the game. It's a good two points for our team and a good way to start off the road trip.”

"Good way to start off the road trip"

Huska on how the game played out:

“It was a win. We'll put it that way. For the first two periods, I thought we did some good things. Third period, we were on our heels for a lot of it. Thankfully we had a goaltender that was on his game tonight because I think he allowed us to get the two points.”

On if the new line combos are helping Huberdeau’s offensive game:

“I think it might be a part of it. But he had chances where he was playing before, too; whether it was shooting the puck or making plays, they just weren't going in for him. The game prior to this one against Philadelphia, he made a nice play on Dennis (Gilbert)'s goal. Tonight, he finishes a nice passing play for us, so hopefully that's a sign of some good things continuing to come for him.”

On Markstrom’s stellar play the last six games:

“He's been excellent. We often talk with Marky when he's rested. He hates it, because he wants to play 82. But when he's rested, he's a really good goaltender - one of the best in the league, for sure, and we rely on him in a lot of situations. There's not too many games this year where you could be like, 'Ooh, Marky wasn't there.' He was our best player by far tonight, and we're going to continue to need him to be.”

"He's one of the best in the league"

