Say What - 'Nice Goal, Nice Finish'

Jonathan Huberdeau on his goal:

“It felt good. It's been a while and I think lately, we've been playing better, so it was good to get chemistry on that line, too. That one obviously felt good and to finish it off with a win.”

On being reunited with Elias Lindholm the last two games:

“Obviously, sometimes we create some stuff and the coaches try to change it. I think I was creating a little bit more, so I thought we could change lines and go with Lindy. We've just got to make it work. We need to be an offensive line - a good line that he (Head Coach Ryan Huska) can trust. That's what we've been doing, so we've got to keep doing that.”

On steering home the win in the third:

“Thought we had a good start. Especially in this building, it's not easy. After that, they pushed back. We knew that was going to happen, but Marky stood up, guys were blocking shots. That's the kind of team we are. Resiliency. We came up with a huge win.”

On his new tape job:

“I've got to give credit to Marc Savard. He's been taping my stick. Black tape, too. He wanted to give me a shout-out, so I've got to say it.”