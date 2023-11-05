Say What - 'Living The Dream Right Now'

Pospisil on scoring his first-career goal:
“Pretty much living the dream right now. It's something I'll never forget, the first one. … It was great – especially when the team wins.”
The buzz around the rink after a big win over the Kraken
Vladar on Pospisil's big night:
“We went for dinner and I had to pay yesterday, so hopefully it's not going to be every single time now (laughs).
“I'm super happy for him, he's been working hard. I got to know him when I came two-and-a-half years ago. Just a great kid who's working hard and he 100% deserves this chance and I'm super proud that he scored right away and got the first one (under) his belt. Hopefully he's going to stay here a long time.
“It's a huge moment for him – and we'll go for dinner tomorrow and he's going to pay.”
On getting the win:
“Huge. Obviously, we had that stretch where we had six losses in a row and I'm pretty sure everyone was mad and it showed off in the game. Guys did an awesome job in front of me (as you can see) on the shot clock. Guys did an awesome job blocking shots and clearing those rebounds that I had. The last one - tough bounce - made it entertaining in the last 90 seconds but a W is a W. We're happy to get that and we've just got to keep this going. We have a bunch of winners in this locker-room, so I know these guys know what it takes and we've got to keep doing the same thing.”
Backlund on a big third period:
“I thought we went out in the third and took care of the game right away. We dictated the third period and thought we played a very mature game. All night, I thought we played well and didn't give them any shots or chances. ... Overall, it was a really good game from us and a very mature third period.”
On Pospisil’s timely tally:
“That was a big moment in the game. To answer right away and I'm really happy for Posp. Playing his first game and scoring his first (goal) - it seems like an easy league for these kids (laughs). I'm really happy for him.”
On getting on the scoresheet:
“It felt good. I don't know if I've started the season by not scoring this long before. It felt good, especially with it being a big goal to put us up two. It was a nice feeling seeing the puck go in.”
Huska on the importance of this victory:
“We've dropped a bunch in a row, so you don't necessarily want to think that it's that big of a game, but it's important for us because we played the right way. I think we limited the scoring chances against and I thought there were a lot of guys that elevated their play tonight. A couple steps in the right direction. Now, we have to build on it.”
On controlling the game in the third:
“Even there were stretches in the first period where we were doing some things the right way. The second period was better where we didn't really give up a lot and that's the way we're going to have to play moving forward, and that's something that you have to have commitment. It's not just one or two guys - it's a bunch of them. It was good to see them carry it on, for sure.”
On Pospisil scoring his first goal:
“Isn't that something? I wonder who's next?”
On what he liked about his game:
“I thought he did a really good job. He was strong on pucks. There were a lot of puck battles that he won. I was impressed. You like to see the speed that he has, you like to see the size that he has, and he's got a skill-set with him. And the one thing that we haven't seen from him, necessarily yet, is the edge. He's got some edge. For his first game, we're happy for him. He was able to score and I thought he played really well.”
On Pospisil scoring right after a big penalty kill:
“Big. The momentum shifts, right? That's what we talked about a few games ago. When there is a shift, you have to shift it back really quickly. It was really important, for sure.”