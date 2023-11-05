Say What - 'Living The Dream Right Now'

Vladar on Pospisil's big night:

“We went for dinner and I had to pay yesterday, so hopefully it's not going to be every single time now (laughs).

“I'm super happy for him, he's been working hard. I got to know him when I came two-and-a-half years ago. Just a great kid who's working hard and he 100% deserves this chance and I'm super proud that he scored right away and got the first one (under) his belt. Hopefully he's going to stay here a long time.

“It's a huge moment for him – and we'll go for dinner tomorrow and he's going to pay.”

On getting the win:

“Huge. Obviously, we had that stretch where we had six losses in a row and I'm pretty sure everyone was mad and it showed off in the game. Guys did an awesome job in front of me (as you can see) on the shot clock. Guys did an awesome job blocking shots and clearing those rebounds that I had. The last one - tough bounce - made it entertaining in the last 90 seconds but a W is a W. We're happy to get that and we've just got to keep this going. We have a bunch of winners in this locker-room, so I know these guys know what it takes and we've got to keep doing the same thing.”