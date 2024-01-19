Say What - 'Learn From Tonight'

The talk following the Flames' 4-3 loss to the Leafs

16x9

Andersson on the overturned tying goal:

"It sucks, but those are the rules now. You know you can challenge, it is what it is, but we don’t lose the game there, we (lost) the game in the second period. Way too many turnovers in the neutral zone, against a team like that, if you give Matthews a pinky, he takes the whole hand."

On the game overall:

"We had a good first period, they had a good second period, the (third) period obviously we were going to come with a push, you know, we knew they’d blown a couple leads in the previous games before. But they played a smart period, they were in our zone quite a bit."

Backlund on the difference in the game:

"(The) second period. I thought we played with some energy in the first, they get that late goal, gives some momentum to them and they (brought) that into the second period, I thought. We were turning the puck over too much in the neutral zone, making it hard on ourselves, feeding them. They’re a highly-skilled team, if you feed them, they’re going to eventually capitalize, and that’s what they did."

On taking tonight's setback as a learning moment:

"I think we’re playing a similar team on Saturday, so I think we’ve got to learn from tonight, know that the second period, the way we played, turning too many pucks over is going to cost us."

Coleman on the hand-pass:

"Honestly, I thought they were looking at somebody else, just one of those things where you don’t even realize it happened. Obviously they reviewed it, it is what it is."

On the turnovers in the second period:

"It’s mistakes you can’t make against anybody in this league, it’s the NHL. Obviously, we let a couple guys beat us tonight. It was just a little bit of a drop in our situational awareness, I guess."

Huska on the game overall:

"I thought we had an excellent first period, I thought we did some stupid things in the neutral zone tonight in the second period, which allowed them to get themselves back in the game, so that one’s all on us, that’s the frustrating part, then I thought we had some pushback in the third again. Against teams that have high-end skilled players, you do things like that, that’s what’s gonna happen."

On Pospisil's injury:

"It didn’t look good, from what I understand he’s doing OK, I haven’t got an official update on him yet, but hopefully it’s not something that keeps him out a long time."

News Feed

FlamesTV Podcast - Early Lead Slips Away

FlamesTV Podcast - Early Lead Slips Away
Flames Fall To Leafs

Flames Fall To Leafs
Flames Assign Walker Duehr 18.01.24

Flames Assign Walker Duehr
Hard Work Leads To NHL Call-Up For Klapka

'Special Moment For Me'
Say What - 'Keep The Ball Rolling'

Say What - 'Keep The Ball Rolling'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Maple Leafs - 18.01.24

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Maple Leafs - 18.01.24
Flames Recall Adam Klapka

Flames Recall Adam Klapka
5 Things - Flames vs. Maple Leafs 18.01.24

5 Things - Flames vs. Maple Leafs
Sharangovich's Shot Striking Fear In Goaltenders

'He's Red-Hot'
Say What - 'Just Go And Play'

Say What - 'Just Go And Play'
The Farm Report - 16.01.24

The Farm Report - 16.01.24
FlamesTV Podcast - Sharky Attacks In OT!

FlamesTV Podcast - Sharky Attacks In OT!
Flames rally for OT victory over visiting Coyotes

Dogged Determination
Say What - 'Came Up Big In The Third'

Say What - 'Came Up Big In The Third'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Coyotes 16.01.24

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Coyotes
Flames Focusing On Present As Homestand Opportunity Knocks

'One-Game Team'
Say What - 'We'll Be Ready'

Say What - 'We'll Be Ready'
Flames Recall Dustin Wolf 16.01.24

Flames Recall Dustin Wolf