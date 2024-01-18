Say What - 'Keep The Ball Rolling'

Head Coach Ryan Huska on whether there's extra hype with Toronto in town:

"Not for us. I mean, yes, their traveling party is bigger and all that stuff, but not for us, it’s the game that we have to focus on, so it’s another team for us."

On stringing four wins together:

"The wins are important, and we need that at this stretch of the game, but what we did yesterday or the last few days, doesn’t matter. Again, the same way we talked before the Arizona game, this is all that matters to us tonight."

On what he wants to see from his fourth line:

"They have to be guys that when they’re on the ice, they’re trustworthy and reliable guys, they aren’t on the ice for chances against, for sure not goals against. And then you flip it the other way, we want them to make life hard on the other team’s defence, so that means they have to do a great job in the neutral zone, and make sure they’re playing with a lot of pace, a lot of energy in the offensive zone so they can set our other lines up for success."