Say What - 'Keep The Ball Rolling'

The chatter ahead of Thursday's contest between the Flames and Leafs

16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Nazem Kadri on facing his former team tonight:

"I’ve kind of gotten used to it by now, but I’ve still got some buddies over there, of course. It’s a little extra incentive to play harder against your friends."

On his assessment of his game lately:

"Really like it. I think I’ve been in that consistency mix throughout the whole season, I feel like my game’s where it needs to be. I’m always going to look to improve, and look to find better out of myself."

Chris Tanev on the team's mindset:

"We’re focused on playing the right way and trying to keep the ball rolling. We’ve got a lot of guys doing a lot of good things, that’s been important over the last stretch for us."

On what Adam Klapka brings to the table:

"He’s a big boy, he moves well. I don’t know if he’s playing or not tonight but if he gets in there, he’s obviously a handful, he can move and he has some skill."

Klapka on receiving his first NHL call-up:

"That’s what you dream about since you play hockey, so it was like, my best day in my life, I can say, because I dream about it all my life, and I’m happy I can be here."

On the success Connor Zary and Martin Pospisil have had at the NHL level:

"It’s a big motivation for everyone down there (with the Wranglers), when you see that the guys (have) the success how they have, it’s awesome. All the guys are proud of them, they play big hockey here. It’s a big inspiration for everyone, everyone’s (working) hard to get a chance."

Head Coach Ryan Huska on whether there's extra hype with Toronto in town:

"Not for us. I mean, yes, their traveling party is bigger and all that stuff, but not for us, it’s the game that we have to focus on, so it’s another team for us."

On stringing four wins together:

"The wins are important, and we need that at this stretch of the game, but what we did yesterday or the last few days, doesn’t matter. Again, the same way we talked before the Arizona game, this is all that matters to us tonight."

On what he wants to see from his fourth line:

"They have to be guys that when they’re on the ice, they’re trustworthy and reliable guys, they aren’t on the ice for chances against, for sure not goals against. And then you flip it the other way, we want them to make life hard on the other team’s defence, so that means they have to do a great job in the neutral zone, and make sure they’re playing with a lot of pace, a lot of energy in the offensive zone so they can set our other lines up for success."

