Say What - 'It's How You Respond Is Really What Matters'

Huberdeau on missing Tuesday night's third period:

"As a player, you want to be out there, to help your team; at the end of the day, yeah I sat on the bench, it’s 20 minutes of my career. Just got to move on, we got a win, that’s all that matters."

On moving on, and his conversation with Huska:

"You don’t want to be sitting on the bench, you see your guys working hard on the ice. It wasn’t easy, I’m not going to lie, but it was a coaching decision and we move on from that, me and Husk talked it out; there’s no pointing fingers, you’ve got to look in the mirror. I’ve got to be a better player, I know I’ve got it in me, I believe in myself, I’ve just got to show it."