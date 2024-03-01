Say What - 'It'll Be A Special Night'

Catch up on the buzz with Miikka Kiprusoff's jersey retirement one day away

MacKenzie Weegar on Saturday's Kiprusoff number retirement:

"Yeah, obviously a big night for Kiprusoff and his family, you know the whole Flames organization. It’ll be a special night, lots of excitement, hopefully we get the two points for him and his family."

Jacob Markstrom on Kiprusoff's number retirement:

"Fantastic goalie, well-deserved to go up in the rafters and join the other guys there."

On what drew him to following Kiprusoff's career as a youth:

"I think just the competitiveness, he pretty much played every game. He played a lot of hockey, and won a lot of hockey games."

On childhood memories of watching Kiprusoff:

"I saw him live in Sweden as well when I was a kid, when he played in AIK there, I got to see him play live, that was before his NHL career so you didn’t think much of it. He was a Finnish goalie, there were a lot of Finnish goalies in the Swedish league. Back when I was coming up, over here in the NHL, too, there were a ton of Finnish goalies, I think that’s something the Swedish goalies looked at, too."

Ryan Huska on Saturday's Kiprusoff celebration:

"It’s a neat thing. The Jarome thing, I was lucky enough to play with Jarome in junior and I thought that was one of the cooler nights that I was a part of. This will be no different: they’re neat, special nights, double down on that with the Penguins being in town, it makes for a really great night."

On whether the night acts as a distraction:

"The ceremony, that’s a good distraction, you know, to celebrate someone that was a real important player to this franchise, that people know a lot about, there’s extra energy in the building, so for me, that’s not an issue."

