Say What - 'I'm Really Appreciative'

Backlund on how the team looks at the 20-game mark:

“I think we've gotten better over time. Last game wasn't our best, but over time we've been playing better as a group, finding some continuity and consistency on the lines and pairings. Everyone's more comfortable in the system we play and it feels like guys are more comfortable on the ice. I think we've been playing a lot faster. It's been better. We had that tough stretch, but I like what I've seen lately.”

On establishing an identity:

“We know, with or without the puck, we've got to play fast and move our feet and be hard to play against. The games that we've played well and have been winning, we've been hard to play against. We've been really good on the forecheck and playing with some pace. Lately, our o-zone game has been picking up too, being more creative and (creating motion) in the o-zone. That's how we've got to play to be successful.”