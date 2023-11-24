News Feed

Flames Look To Bounce Back Against Stars

'See Where We're Really At'
5 Things - Flames @ Stars 24.11.23

Say What - 'Our Game Wasn't There'

Flames Fall To Predators

Say What - 'A Pretty Dramatic Switch'

Backlund Bump Helping Huberdeau Find Success

'I'm Creating Way More'
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Predators 22.11.23

2022-23 Alumni Community Report

5 Things - Flames @ Predators 22.11.23

Say What - 'Two Pretty Big Milestones'

Flames Stay Undeated in Seattle with Come-From-Behind OT Victory

Hot Climate!
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken 20.11.23

Pospisil Is Feeling The Love From Back Home In Slovakia

'I'm Loving Every Minute'
Say What - 'Play A Tight Game'

Future Watch Update - 20.11.23

5 Things - Flames @ Kraken 20.11.23

DeSimone's NHL story one of persistence, hard work

'Try To Be Good Every Day'
Say What - 'Good Challenge For Us'

Say What - 'I'm Really Appreciative'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Stars

Backlund on how the team looks at the 20-game mark:

“I think we've gotten better over time. Last game wasn't our best, but over time we've been playing better as a group, finding some continuity and consistency on the lines and pairings. Everyone's more comfortable in the system we play and it feels like guys are more comfortable on the ice. I think we've been playing a lot faster. It's been better. We had that tough stretch, but I like what I've seen lately.”

On establishing an identity: 

“We know, with or without the puck, we've got to play fast and move our feet and be hard to play against. The games that we've played well and have been winning, we've been hard to play against. We've been really good on the forecheck and playing with some pace. Lately, our o-zone game has been picking up too, being more creative and (creating motion) in the o-zone. That's how we've got to play to be successful.”

"I like what I've seen lately"

Mangiapane on what the Flames look like when they’re at their best:

“It took a few games to maybe realize it for us, but I think the last 10 games or so, we've been really playing the way we need to play to have success. And we've been having success. When we all work together, play together, break out, attack - whatever, when we do it as a five-man unit... we're a hard team to play against. We've got to keep doing that and keep playing for each other.”

"We know how we have to play to win games"

Gilbert on the linesman protecting his head in his fight the other night:

“Things happen really fast. It can get a little dicey when helmets come off and whatnot. Obviously, you know when you're entering into when you get involved in that and obviously it's a risk and anything can happen. It was awesome of him to do that. I don't know if it's something they're teaching or if that's something he just saw, but I'm really appreciative.

“At the start of the period, I went right over to him and thanked him for what he did. Got lucky. It was awesome.”

On being thankful for linesman's helping hand

Coach Huska on the team coming together and growing an identity:

“I'd say it's getting there. And the reason I say it's getting there is because the players recognize a little bit now if they're not doing it the right way. They can see it. And they hold each other to a standard now. That's most definitely a positive.”

"There's never really been any quit in the guys"

