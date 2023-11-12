Say What - 'I Believe I Can Play At This Level'

Wolf on stopping 34 shots in his second-career start:

“As the game went on, I continued to feel more and more comfortable out there. Obviously, they threw a lot of rubber, so I was able to get myself in the game pretty quickly. They're a good team over there and they made some outstanding plays that ended up being goals and we just learn from it.

On getting some work early in the game:

“It makes life a lot easier when you can see some rubber and get into the game pretty early. Unfortunately, we couldn't get the two points tonight, but I thought it was a pretty good effort from our group. Something we can build on.”

On differences between the AHL and NHL:

“I think the American League is pretty different than the NHL. Those are some big men out there and it's a lot tougher for myself to fight through screens, which I thought I did pretty good job of tonight. But at the end of the day, I felt really good. The result didn't come but something certainly to build off of.”

On his ability to track the puck:

“I thought I was seeing the puck really well tonight. I thought I was really battling to fight through screens, especially on the powerplay, the 5-on-3. I think that's something where - sure, the result didn't come - but I felt really good about my game in that aspect. I believe I can play at this level and it was good to feel that.”