Wolf Stands Tall But Flames Drop 4-1 Decision

Say What - 'We're All Excited For Wolfie'

Wolf Gets The Nod In Net Tonight Against Senators

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Senators 11.11.23

5 Things - Flames @ Senators 11.11.23

Vernon's Confidence, Athleticism, Earned Him Spot in Hall of Fame

Say What - 'We Found A Way To Get A Point'

Never. Give. Up.

Say What - 'You Want To Start Off With A Big Win'

'400's A Great Milestone'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Leafs

5 Things - Flames @ Maple Leafs 10.11.23

Flames Recall Dustin Wolf

FlamesTV Podcast - Connor Zary on Catching Fire with the Flames

Say What - 'It's How You Respond Is Really What Matters'

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Roar Back to Top Preds

Say What - 'Pretty Obvious That We Were The Better Team'

Flames Rally To Defeat Predators 4-2

Call It A Comeback

Say What - 'I Believe I Can Play At This Level'

What was talked about following a 4-1 loss in Ottawa

By Calgary Flames Staff
Wolf on stopping 34 shots in his second-career start:

“As the game went on, I continued to feel more and more comfortable out there. Obviously, they threw a lot of rubber, so I was able to get myself in the game pretty quickly. They're a good team over there and they made some outstanding plays that ended up being goals and we just learn from it.

On getting some work early in the game:

“It makes life a lot easier when you can see some rubber and get into the game pretty early. Unfortunately, we couldn't get the two points tonight, but I thought it was a pretty good effort from our group. Something we can build on.”

On differences between the AHL and NHL:

“I think the American League is pretty different than the NHL. Those are some big men out there and it's a lot tougher for myself to fight through screens, which I thought I did pretty good job of tonight. But at the end of the day, I felt really good. The result didn't come but something certainly to build off of.”

On his ability to track the puck:

“I thought I was seeing the puck really well tonight. I thought I was really battling to fight through screens, especially on the powerplay, the 5-on-3. I think that's something where - sure, the result didn't come - but I felt really good about my game in that aspect. I believe I can play at this level and it was good to feel that.”

Zadorov on how it played out:

“Tough back-to-back. I don't think we had too much energy left in the third period. But Ottawa's a good team and they played good defensively, I thought.”

On Wolf’s night:

“Wolfie was good. He gave us a chance to win the hockey game. Like I said before the season, we have three great goalies on our team and that's nice to have. I think he has a great future in this league.”

Coleman on a tough third period:

“I really thought the first two periods we played pretty well, honestly. It was a pretty back-and-forth game and our line - I felt like - we could have had two or three in the first period. I had some missed opportunities I wish I could have back. But with that said, it was 2-1 going into the third and everybody still felt really good about our game. Just some lapses that really hurt us there and unfortunately we weren't able to claw back into this one. Obviously, you don't want to be chasing games all the time, but up until that point, we still felt pretty good about our game.

“It's frustrating when you feel the game is right there for you. They made plays and nothing Wolfie could have done on either of those, obviously. He gave us a great chance to be in this game and played really well, and we wish we could've gotten him his win today, but we've just got to get better.”

On why it got away from them:

“It's those little lapses. We've been talking about it a little bit too much this year and that's what's so defeating, when you don't finish your chances and there are two minutes where - you're not falling asleep - but you miss an assignment or whatever it may be, and that's the game.”

On the chances they didn't bury:

“There's a few that I felt like I normally could put away and just wasn't able to tonight. I'm sure some guys would say the same thing. We had some breakaways and some good looks that didn't quite fall for us, and if they do, you're looking at a completely different game.”

Huska on only being down 2-1 to start the third:

“Two good periods. We had a big kill at the end of the second period and the guys did a really good job of that and we were able to score a nice goal. We went into the third period on a powerplay and didn't get much done on the powerplay, which I think gave them a little bit of momentum. Then, we made a little mistake in our own zone and things kind of snowballed from there.”

On Ottawa’s two quick goals. Were they deflating?

“That's something that we have to get over. If you make a mistake or something happens, you turn the page quickly and you make sure you're ready to re-load for your next shift and that's what it's all about. You can't let something build and compound where momentum situations, a team comes back and gets another one quickly. That's on us, for sure.”

On Wolf’s night:

“I thought he was excellent. I thought he had some good poise in the net, he was very calm. The one nice thing that amazes me when I watch him, when pucks hit him, they don't go anywhere. He sucks them in. He's got an ability to control his rebounds really well, so I thought he handled himself well.”

