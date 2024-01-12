Say What - 'He's Got Elite Finishing Skills'

Blake Coleman on Yegor Sharangovich’s hat-trick:

“Happy for him. He's a great guy. He's got elite finishing skills and it's starting to come in waves for him. I don't think it's a coincidence that No. 10 is really starting to turn it on and has looked really good for us. That line's been good and getting better every game.”

On scoring four goals in the first period:

“It was the key to the start of our last road trip. We talked about getting off to a good start here and for whatever reason - maybe it was the dads, maybe it was just the energy they've brought for us - but it was important to get the lead and obviously cemented it in the third and got the win.”

On the dads reading out the starting lineup before the game:

“They did a good job. They came in with a little fire and got the boys going. (Mikael) gets a breakaway 10 seconds in and gets the ball rolling, it was fun.”

On his dad, Rusty, coining the nickname Texas Tiger:

“I don't know where Texas Tiger came from. I got a lot of 'rawr!'s during the game, so maybe. It might stick around for a little bit (laughs).”