Say What - 'He's Been A Brick Wall For Us'

What was talked about following a 3-2 loss in Philly

16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
Head Coach Ryan Huska on the difference in this one:

“The first period was OK, but then I thought the second and third, we got out-worked. They were the better team.”

On if the team played with enough intensity:

“No. We didn't. Not tonight. The first period I thought we got off to a good start and then in the second and third period, Jacob (Markstrom) was the reason why this game was close.”

On Markstrom’s magnificent night:

“Jacob's been really good. He's given us a chance. Since he's come back from injury, he's been our most consistent player for sure. Every night that he's played, he's given us a chance to win and there was nothing different tonight.”

On resetting for Sunday’s road trip finale in Chicago:

“You've got to leave (Saturday’s loss) behind. We have another game tomorrow, we want to come home with a really solid road record on this trip. It's a really important game for us so we have to turn our attention to Chicago.”

"Jacob was the reason why this game was close"

Markstrom on how the game played out:

“Tough loss. Three goals against is a few too many. Unfortunately, I couldn't keep it a tie game there in the third. It's a tough loss for us.”

On his teammates clearing the shooting lanes:

“I think it was good. I think our guys are doing a great job in front of me. They're blocking shots and they're making sure I can see the puck and are clearing out any rebounds. I think we've got to keep doing what we're doing and just be a little sharper, a little cleaner on breakouts, get the puck deep and forecheck. The ice was a little tilted in the second but we wanted to push back and they get a very untimely goal.”

"It's a tough loss for us"

MacKenzie Weegar on Markstrom’s night:

“He's been a brick wall for us. He's a leader for us, he's so positive. That game, I think, could've gotten a little out of hand if he wasn't there for us tonight. The whole time that he's come back, he's been outstanding for us and we was definitely our best player tonight.”

On scoring his career-high ninth of the season:

“It's great to get your career-high, but it would have been better to get the two points, for sure.”

On what stands out from this game:

“Maybe the penalties that we took. Lots of penalties. I thought we played a pretty good game. It was going to be tough coming into this building. We knew we were going to get their best. I thought there were some good things, but maybe in the second period they started to push the pace and right at the beginning of the third when they scored that goal. We hung in there and we stuck (together) as a team that whole game.”

"We hung in there and we stuck (together) as a team"

