Say What - 'He's Been A Brick Wall For Us'

Head Coach Ryan Huska on the difference in this one:

“The first period was OK, but then I thought the second and third, we got out-worked. They were the better team.”

On if the team played with enough intensity:

“No. We didn't. Not tonight. The first period I thought we got off to a good start and then in the second and third period, Jacob (Markstrom) was the reason why this game was close.”

On Markstrom’s magnificent night:

“Jacob's been really good. He's given us a chance. Since he's come back from injury, he's been our most consistent player for sure. Every night that he's played, he's given us a chance to win and there was nothing different tonight.”

On resetting for Sunday’s road trip finale in Chicago:

“You've got to leave (Saturday’s loss) behind. We have another game tomorrow, we want to come home with a really solid road record on this trip. It's a really important game for us so we have to turn our attention to Chicago.”