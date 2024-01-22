Say What - 'Great To See Him'

Kylington on returning to practice:

"I felt good, it’s fun to see everyone again and it was fun to share the ice with them, so I felt good."

On the lead-up to today's on-ice session:

"I knew that this day was about to come, so I was looking forward to it and I just try to really approach it as any other day. But it was kind of hard, yesterday I had a moment for myself, and there was one point in time I didn’t think I was going to be here, so it was kind of emotional, but in a good way, so I was excited to come here today and see everyone, share the ice for everyone and play hockey again."

On the support he's received from teammates:

"They’ve been a great support system, everyone basically checking in with me, texting and calling, and just being there as a friend. Everyone’s been a part of my process in some bit, I appreciate everyone that’s been there for me in this process."