Say What - 'Great To See Him'

What was said following Monday's practice at Scotiabank Saddledome

16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Kylington on returning to practice:

"I felt good, it’s fun to see everyone again and it was fun to share the ice with them, so I felt good."

On the lead-up to today's on-ice session:

"I knew that this day was about to come, so I was looking forward to it and I just try to really approach it as any other day. But it was kind of hard, yesterday I had a moment for myself, and there was one point in time I didn’t think I was going to be here, so it was kind of emotional, but in a good way, so I was excited to come here today and see everyone, share the ice for everyone and play hockey again."

On the support he's received from teammates:

"They’ve been a great support system, everyone basically checking in with me, texting and calling, and just being there as a friend. Everyone’s been a part of my process in some bit, I appreciate everyone that’s been there for me in this process."

"Excited to come here today and see everyone"

Markstrom on being back at practice:

"I feel really good, excited for tomorrow, and nice to be back practicing with the guys."

On Vladar stepping in the past two games:

"He’s been great all season, the games he’s come in and played, it’s not easy to come in, and if you ask him, he didn’t get the result he wanted. The way he plays, he’s just got to keep doing that, and he’s going to give our team a chance to win every game."

On Kylington's return to Flames practice:

"It’s good, he’s a big personality and it means a lot to this group, too, that’s been here. Now we’ve got some new guys that (are) going to get to know him, and him getting to get to know them. It’s great to see, every morning always a smile on his face, it brings a lot of energy to the group."

"I feel really good. Excited for tomorrow"

Backlund on seeing Kylington at practice:

"It was awesome, we’re really excited for him that he turned a corner this fall, and is starting to feel better and coming closer to returning. It was great to see him out there today."

On how Kylington looked on the ice:

"I thought he looked good, he’s such a great skater, smooth player. We’ll see how this week progresses, but I thought he looked good."

On the organization supporting players and mental health:

"It’s very important that we take care of each other and make sure everyone’s in a good place. It’s a hard league to play in if you’re not doing well off the ice. I’m really proud the way the Calgary Flames have supported Shilly this year and a half, and Dillon now too."

"Really happy he's back"

Tanev on having Kylington back at practice:

"I think we’re all just excited to see him back and loving hockey again, and I think he’s excited to get going and start playing. We’re all here to support him, and as I said, super-excited and happy for him to be back here."

On the team acting as a support system:

"I think obviously if guys are having issues and need the help, it’s important they get what they need. With Shilly back now, everyone’s super-excited and happy for him; and then with Dillon leaving, we’re just here to support him, and offer the support that he needs to get where he needs to be."

"I think we’re all just excited to see him back"

Huska on seeing Kylington on the ice:

"Awesome, yeah it was really nice to see. I mean he’s been floating around our room off and on for a bit, then we lost him when he went to the Wranglers, but it’s nice to see him in a different place than when he first came back, so we’re really happy for him and excited that he was able to join us today."

On Kylington's teammates supporting him:

"They’re all with him, and they’ve all supported him all the way through. He’s good friends with a lot of guys on our team, so it hits home when someone goes through some tough times like that, so having him back and all the guys seeing all the stuff he’s gone through to get himself in position where he’s getting closer to playing. They’re happy for him, and it does bring some energy to our room for sure."

On the organization supporting players:

"You know the one I will say on that regard, I think our team has done an excellent job in supporting these guys along the way. Sometimes, there are some tough things that go on for young people, for any person, but I think our organization has done a fantastic job in supporting them."

"We’re really happy for him"

News Feed

Kylington Returns To Flames Practice

'He's Fired Up Again'
Flames Statement On Dillon Dube

Flames Statement On Dillon Dube
Flames Assign Dustin Wolf To Wranglers 21.01.24

Flames Assign Dustin Wolf To Wranglers
FlamesTV Podcast - Tough Bounce Proves Costly

FlamesTV Podcast - Tough Bounce Proves Costly
Say What - 'Couldn't Bail Him Out'

Say What - 'Couldn't Bail Him Out'
Flames Suffer 3-1 Setback To Oilers

Flames Fall 3-1 To Oilers
Flames Make Roster Adjustments 20.01.23

Flames Make Roster Adjustments
Savard, Flames Have Fond Memories On 'Hockey Day'

'If You Can't Get Fired Up...'
Coronato Bringing AHL Confidence Back to Flames Lineup

'Going To Be A Lot Of Energy'
Say What - 'Using His Size'

Say What - 'Using His Size'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers - 20.01.24

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers - 20.01.24
Flames Recall Matt Coronato 20.01.24

Flames Recall Matt Coronato
5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers 20.01.24

5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers
FlamesTV Podcast - Early Lead Slips Away

FlamesTV Podcast - Early Lead Slips Away
Flames Fall To Leafs

Flames Fall To Leafs
Say What - 'Learn From Tonight'

Say What - 'Learn From Tonight'
Flames Assign Walker Duehr 18.01.24

Flames Assign Walker Duehr
Hard Work Leads To NHL Call-Up For Klapka

'Special Moment For Me'