Say What - 'Great Team Effort'

The buzz following the Flames' 6-3 win in Saturday's Battle of Alberta

By Calgary Flames Staff
Noah Hanifin on the 6-3 win over the Oilers:

"It was a great team effort tonight, we needed to get a win against those guys, we’ve had a tough time playing ‘em lately. I thought we had a really good start to the game, played with a lot of emotion and passion, that’s something you’ve got to do when you play a team with that much skill. I thought it was a real complete game for us."

On being able to chip in with two goals and an assist:

"Feels good, it’s cool. Couple great passes tonight, you know Backs and Zar made unreal plays and kind of left me with grade ‘A’ chances. Hit the post at the end there on the empty-netter, that would have been nice. It was good, it was nice to be able to get some goals tonight and help the team win."

Connor Zary on the victory:

"Feels really good, we need wins no matter what, no matter who we’re playing, no matter where it is so it’s huge for us. They came into our building a month ago and kind of took control of that game right from the start, and I think we wanted to come back here and do the same to them. I think we were successful at that, and keep building and pushing forward off these last few games."

On his assist on Hanifin's second goal:

"We got them moving pretty well and kind of got them out of sorts. It came to me, I was looking to shoot, and I was just trying to make it kind of seem like I was going to shoot, and I was able to find a seam there to Hanny."

Nazem Kadri on the win against Edmonton:

"That’s the pack mentality right there that we’ve been preaching about. A character win in a tough building, against a good team, feels good."

On his early opening goal:

"That was huge. To come out and obviously jump on a team that played last night, I think that was a focus, of course, like any other game. We were able to play some great defence, force a turnover, just had a foot-race up the middle of the ice. Walker made a great pass and I just tried to tip it in the top corner."

On Noah Hanifin's contributions to the team:

"He’s been key for us, playing both ends of the ice, obviously some big minutes. He’s got an offensive flair as well, we encourage him to use that. He can make a great first pass, he was all over it tonight."

Ryan Huska on the victory over the Oilers:

"It’s a big win for us, it was a good game. Our first period was a good period, I thought we did a lot of good things and probably frustrated them a little bit with how we were playing. It was a night where I thought we had a pretty complete effort from pretty much everybody on our lineup tonight."

On stringing three wins together against top opponents:

"It’s the consistency we’d like to see, you know, we’ve been fighting it. If there’s a knock on us, it’s been our inability to put streaks together and our inability to stop streaks, if you will. I think a lot of that comes down to leadership, I think it comes down to being able to turn the page when something doesn’t go your way within a game, or when it does go your way you stay straight ahead, and make sure you don’t change your game plan at all. This last stretch has been a good one for us, for sure."

