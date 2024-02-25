Say What - 'Great Team Effort'

Noah Hanifin on the 6-3 win over the Oilers:

"It was a great team effort tonight, we needed to get a win against those guys, we’ve had a tough time playing ‘em lately. I thought we had a really good start to the game, played with a lot of emotion and passion, that’s something you’ve got to do when you play a team with that much skill. I thought it was a real complete game for us."

On being able to chip in with two goals and an assist:

"Feels good, it’s cool. Couple great passes tonight, you know Backs and Zar made unreal plays and kind of left me with grade ‘A’ chances. Hit the post at the end there on the empty-netter, that would have been nice. It was good, it was nice to be able to get some goals tonight and help the team win."