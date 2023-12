Huska on the mindset tonight versus the Ducks:

"We want to make sure we’re continuing to build off some really good things that we’ve done. The way we want to come in and play today is kind of a reflection of a lot of the parts of our last few games. This is another game for us, you can put it that way, but it’s also got a little bit more importance because we do want to make sure we get back to that .500 level and we want to make sure we’re having a good effort here tonight."

On keys to success away from home:

"When you’re on the road, you have to really, I don’t want to say simplify or change your game, but you don’t want to give your opponent any opportunities to get themselves into a game or take momentum from you. Those are areas we have to make sure we’re really good with tonight, we know the team we’re going to face is going to be a really hard-working team, they have some good, young skill on that side and we have to make sure we’re prepared to be at our very best."