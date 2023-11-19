Say What - 'Good Challenge For Us'

Backlund on the upcoming four-game road trip:

"It’s a good challenge for us, but I’m excited. I feel like we’ve been playing really good, winning a lot of games, picking up points, so I have a good feeling going into this trip."

On how the team's confidence has grown:

"It’s hard to keep up the confidence when you’re not winning, as a team and as an individual; we started picking that up again, started winning. It makes it easier to make those plays, I think we’ve been more creative offensively lately, we’ve been playing better in the O zone. It’s something we’ve talked about all year, too, how we can create more offence in the O zone; I think we’ve done a better job, especially the last two games."

On Coleman's play this season:

"He’s been playing good all year. He always works hard, competes hard and goes to hard areas, whether it’s in the D zone or the O zone. I’m happy for him, seeing him score some goals and getting rewarded for his hard work. He’s making some good plays and being creative at the right times."

Kadri on what he's learning about Zary:

"Just the skill, it’s nice to play with some skilled players. I understand now what he’s capable of and what he can do with the puck. For a centreman, playing with any winger, you’ve got to understand what they like to do, and what their strengths are, and I’m starting to figure that out with both guys (Zary and Pospisil)."

On his line's goal Saturday night:

"Great play, it starts in the D zone, that’s what I love most about that goal is we started from below our goalline and executed perfectly on the breakout. It led to a breakaway, a scoring chance and a big goal for us. It’s nice to see that we can play that 200-foot game."

On the upcoming road trip:

"Very important, obviously want to get off to a good start, obviously a very challenging back end of the road trip, just having a back-to-back. That’s a bit of a difficult situation, but I think we can handle it. They’re going to be tough games, on the road I think it’s important to simplify a little bit, not get over-complicated, especially in some rowdy buildings. It’s going to be key for us, and we’re up for the challenge."