Say What - 'Get Something Going Together'

Huska on Lindholm and Huberdeau being reunited at practice:

"The two of those guys, Elias and Jonathan, if we go that way and we use that line together, they have to work together. I think that’s the biggest thing, is they have to figure out how to get on that same page. If we’re looking at our team and we need to find a little bit more from certain people, they’re two of our key players and they need to find a way to come together and get the job done for us. Sharan’s done a good job over the last little while of improving his game both offensively and defensively, so there’s a shooting threat on that line now, too. It has the makings of something, now it’s up to the three of them to come together and get the job done."

On Greer's consistency and demeanour:

"He’s got a great energy about him, everything that he does. There’s some nights where, yup, he’d like to play more; like last night’s a good example, he’d liked to have had a few more minutes in that game. But he’s a real good pro, where he makes sure that whatever he’s given, he’s prepared for. There’s a lot of trust that goes into having a player like that, in that position. You know that if you needed a bump-up, or someone to help defend a lead at the end of a game, someone that’s willing to block a shot, A.J.’s all of that."