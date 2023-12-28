Say What - 'Get Something Going Together'

Catch up on what was said following Thursday's practice

16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
Markstrom on last night's loss against the Kraken:

"We’re obviously right there, last night, that’s a tough loss. We’re not giving up much, PP (has been) playing pretty good lately, penalty-kill has been really good. Overall, the game was good, we’ve got to find a way to get one more stop, one more goal, that’s where we are."

Huberdeau on the loss to Seattle and switching lines at practice:

"It was a tough loss last night, I thought we deserved better. I think, just (to) mix up the lines a bit, been playing with Backs and Colesy, but I think sometimes changing brings more energy into the group."

On Sharangovich and Lindholm's strengths:

"Sharky’s a great shooter, Lindy, too, he can shoot the puck as well. Hopefully we can get something going together, get on the same page; these guys have been playing well too, I think I can go in there and add a little offence."

Huska on Lindholm and Huberdeau being reunited at practice:

"The two of those guys, Elias and Jonathan, if we go that way and we use that line together, they have to work together. I think that’s the biggest thing, is they have to figure out how to get on that same page. If we’re looking at our team and we need to find a little bit more from certain people, they’re two of our key players and they need to find a way to come together and get the job done for us. Sharan’s done a good job over the last little while of improving his game both offensively and defensively, so there’s a shooting threat on that line now, too. It has the makings of something, now it’s up to the three of them to come together and get the job done."

On Greer's consistency and demeanour:

"He’s got a great energy about him, everything that he does. There’s some nights where, yup, he’d like to play more; like last night’s a good example, he’d liked to have had a few more minutes in that game. But he’s a real good pro, where he makes sure that whatever he’s given, he’s prepared for. There’s a lot of trust that goes into having a player like that, in that position. You know that if you needed a bump-up, or someone to help defend a lead at the end of a game, someone that’s willing to block a shot, A.J.’s all of that."

