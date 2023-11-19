News Feed

DeSimone's NHL story one of persistence, hard work

'Try To Be Good Every Day'
Say What - 'Good Challenge For Us'

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Pick Up A Point

Flames overcome deficits to earn point against Islanders

Game Of Inches
5 Things - Flames vs. Islanders 18.11.23

Dube having a Blast in alternate uniform

'Wear Blasty Every Game'
Say What - 'We’ve Been Playing Pretty Good Hockey'

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Take Down Pacific Rivals

Say What - 'It Felt Good'

Flames beat Canucks in dominating win

Giddy Up!
Flames Set For First Meeting With Rival Canucks

'It's Going To Be A Great Test'
Say What - 'We've Got To Show Them What Kind Of Team We Are'

Projected Lineup vs. Canucks - 16.11.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Canucks 16.11.23

Pospisil Earning Points, Accolades As NHL Career Blossoms

'Trying To Enjoy Every Moment'
Flames Foundation Named Outstanding Philanthropic Group

Say What - 'He's The Backbone Of This Team'

Zary, Markstrom Propel Flames to Victory in Montreal

Good Hab-its

Say What - 'Gave Ourselves A Chance To Win'

All the talk from Saturday's contest against the Islanders

Huska on giving Pospisil playing time in OT:

"He was one of the drivers for us offensively. That line, again, when they were on the ice, they were creating, so ‘give him a chance’ is I guess the way you look like it. He’s feeling really good about his game right now and unfortunately, he had that opportunity, it would have been great if he would have finished, but he deserved to be out there."

On the effort against the Islanders:

"No quit. I thought as the game went on, we continued to get better and better too. If you give us a little bit more time, I think we probably end up winning in regulation, but that’s the way it goes."

"He was one of the drivers for us offensively"

Weegar on the contest against the Islanders:

"It was a weird game, ups and downs. I think the positive is that we hung in there, we showed we can face adversity. We snuck out a point, I thought the last six, seven minutes they were hanging by a thread. Other than that, I thought it was just a bit of a rollercoaster of a game."

On matching his 2022-23 goals total:

"I was sort of thinking about it, I don’t know if I’m shooting more than last year, it certainly feels that way, I’d have to take a look but I think I’m also getting shots through, and that might help a little bit."

"It was a weird game - ups and downs"

Coleman on Saturday's contest:

"I thought it was another pretty good game, a game that, if 5-on-5 keeps going, I like our chances to win that game. It is what it is, we’ve got to find a way to win these shootouts and OT games because they’re going to be valuable points down the road. Another deficit going into the third, a really good response from our group, we gave ourselves a chance to win down the stretch."

On his team's confidence level:

"I think we’re in a good place. One more guy scores in the shootout, one more save, whatever it is, we’re sitting here with two points and everybody’s talking about what a great comeback it was. You’ve got to focus on the game itself, not on that extra piece of it, but I think the confidence is really growing in this group, a lot of guys that are stepping on the ice expecting to make differences in the game; that wasn’t necessarily the case three or four weeks ago."

"We gotta find a way to win these shootouts"

Pospisil on playing in overtime:

"It means a lot. I didn’t play many games in the NHL, it feels great when you get the trust from the coach, I really appreciate it. I feel bad that I didn’t score."

On his first-period goal:

"The goal that I scored, it was a great pass by (Kadri). I used my speed, I went to the net, it all started with a good breakout, and it was a great pass by Kads."

"It feels great to get that trust from coach"

