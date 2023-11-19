Say What - 'Gave Ourselves A Chance To Win'

Huska on giving Pospisil playing time in OT:

"He was one of the drivers for us offensively. That line, again, when they were on the ice, they were creating, so ‘give him a chance’ is I guess the way you look like it. He’s feeling really good about his game right now and unfortunately, he had that opportunity, it would have been great if he would have finished, but he deserved to be out there."

On the effort against the Islanders:

"No quit. I thought as the game went on, we continued to get better and better too. If you give us a little bit more time, I think we probably end up winning in regulation, but that’s the way it goes."