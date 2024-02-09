Say What - 'Felt Good To Contribute'

Kevin Rooney on his first goal as a Flame:

"Definitely felt good to contribute in that way, it’s been a long couple of years and obviously I would have liked to have done it sooner; just looking ahead and trying to worry about the present, keep getting better and helping the team do whatever I can."

On embracing a PK role:

"I’ve always been a penalty-killer, I think when I was back in New York and when I was in New Jersey, that’s kind of the guy I was. I didn’t really have that opportunity last year, so I’m trying to make the best of my opportunity here; Backs and Lambo have done a great job of helping me out, and making it easy for me."