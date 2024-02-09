Say What - 'Felt Good To Contribute'

The chatter following the Flames' 5-3 victory over the Devils

By Calgary Flames Staff
Kevin Rooney on his first goal as a Flame:

"Definitely felt good to contribute in that way, it’s been a long couple of years and obviously I would have liked to have done it sooner; just looking ahead and trying to worry about the present, keep getting better and helping the team do whatever I can."

On embracing a PK role:

"I’ve always been a penalty-killer, I think when I was back in New York and when I was in New Jersey, that’s kind of the guy I was. I didn’t really have that opportunity last year, so I’m trying to make the best of my opportunity here; Backs and Lambo have done a great job of helping me out, and making it easy for me."

"Definitely felt good to contribute in that way"

Jonathan Huberdeau on the win:

"It was good, we had a really good second period I felt, I feel like we hit so many posts and he made some good saves, but I thought overall, we were all over them again tonight."

On the role leaders play as mentors to the young guys:

"We make them feel like they’re a big part of the team, they’re not just there to play, they need to play well, they need that other level. Right now, that’s what we have; for us to win, everybody has to play well."

Connor Zary on collecting another win on this road trip:

"Feels good, I think we just kind of took the mentality from last game and tried to move forward with that. I think the first was a little back and forth, but I think we found our game and were able to stick to that for most of it. That’s what we’ve got to keep doing here moving forward, we’ve done it two games here from the break."

On his goal and celebration:

"I was just kind of gliding towards the net, the crowd kind of scored that one for me going ‘ooh,’ and I was like ‘oh! I should probably take a couple strides, check it out.’ I was kind of just looking up, laughing to myself, ‘that was a nice one from the crowd.’ It’s always nice to get on the scoreboard and help out."

"I think we found our game"

Ryan Huska on the game overall:

"I liked the second period; after the first 10 minutes of the first I thought we started to play. Early on, we gave them way too much off the rush, which is what this team is really good at and I thought we allowed them to play their game, but after about the first 10-12 minutes I thought we were pretty good."

On Jacob Markstrom's play recently:

"This is the best, since I’ve been around him or since he’s been with us that I’ve seen him play. He’s been giving us a chance to win every night, that’s why you have a goaltender of that calibre."

"He’s been giving us a chance to win every night"

