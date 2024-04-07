Say What - 'Deserved Better'

Jonathan Huberdeau on the loss to the Oilers:
"I thought we battled hard, I thought we deserved better tonight. Just shows they’ve got a good powerplay, they took advantage of that. We came up short but I thought we were the better team tonight."
On Connor Zary's performance at centre:
"He was good, I don’t think we played one shift in our zone. It was a funny game, I think, to play in the offensive zone, we made some plays, we had some opportunities, we’ve got to capitalize obviously. Zars was good, I think he was in the middle, keeping the puck, making some plays, and Huntsy as well was really good, battling in the corner, getting guys to him, making time (for) the other guys."
On Yegor Sharangovich reaching 30 goals:
"He’s a really good player, smart player. Shoots the puck extremely well, 30 goals is quite an achievement, it’s good to see. He’s worked hard, played a little centre, tonight on the wing; it’s not easy, he didn’t play centre a lot, you know, in his career, but he had to take that and I think he did a good job with that."