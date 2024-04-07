Say What - 'Deserved Better'

What was said following the Flames' 4-2 loss to the Oilers

By Calgary Flames Staff
Jonathan Huberdeau on the loss to the Oilers:

"I thought we battled hard, I thought we deserved better tonight. Just shows they’ve got a good powerplay, they took advantage of that. We came up short but I thought we were the better team tonight."

On Connor Zary's performance at centre:

"He was good, I don’t think we played one shift in our zone. It was a funny game, I think, to play in the offensive zone, we made some plays, we had some opportunities, we’ve got to capitalize obviously. Zars was good, I think he was in the middle, keeping the puck, making some plays, and Huntsy as well was really good, battling in the corner, getting guys to him, making time (for) the other guys."

On Yegor Sharangovich reaching 30 goals:

"He’s a really good player, smart player. Shoots the puck extremely well, 30 goals is quite an achievement, it’s good to see. He’s worked hard, played a little centre, tonight on the wing; it’s not easy, he didn’t play centre a lot, you know, in his career, but he had to take that and I think he did a good job with that."

Yegor Sharangovich on reaching the 30-goal mark:

"First, you think about the game. Tough loss, we can win this game, and we had a lot of opportunities to score more goals. For me, it’s hard to say; it’s nice, but, you know, when you score and the team lost, it’s not happy."

On his first season of competing in the Battle of Alberta:

"It’s really emotional games, always a full rink, you know. Good fans, thank you to our fans for supporting our team; now we play for our fans."

Ryan Huska on the contest:

"I thought we played really well 5-on-5, and I thought our powerplay was good tonight after the first stretch in the first period. I really liked the way we played 5-on-5; we made a couple mistakes and they ended up in the back of our net."

On moving Zary and Sharangovich in the lineup:

"We needed a line that could play against McDavid, and Sharan’s got the ability to skate so we decided to put him up there. Connor’s a centreman, hasn’t played there all year and after missing a game it was a tough ask of him, but I thought he did a really good job tonight there."

On Sharangovich's season:

"We knew the type of guy we were getting when we traded for him, we knew there was speed there, which was something we felt we were lacking and we needed to have; he’s got some size, but he’s also got a skill set. Early on, we had a hard time finding a spot that worked with him, we thought it would work with Elias and Huby at the beginning of the year and it didn’t for whatever reason, so we moved him around and he spent some time in that fourth-line centre role before he got himself really going. He scored a goal on the road, I remember, and it kind of kickstarted him where he got one the next night again, and I don’t think he’s ever looked back from that. But what he’s done is he’s done a really good job of starting to play with confidence on both sides of the puck, so now he knows he can be a difference-maker on any given night, and we’ve seen that on most nights. We’re really pleased with what he’s done."

