Say What - 'Deserved Better'

Ryan Huska on the contest:

"I thought we played really well 5-on-5, and I thought our powerplay was good tonight after the first stretch in the first period. I really liked the way we played 5-on-5; we made a couple mistakes and they ended up in the back of our net."

On moving Zary and Sharangovich in the lineup:

"We needed a line that could play against McDavid, and Sharan’s got the ability to skate so we decided to put him up there. Connor’s a centreman, hasn’t played there all year and after missing a game it was a tough ask of him, but I thought he did a really good job tonight there."

On Sharangovich's season:

"We knew the type of guy we were getting when we traded for him, we knew there was speed there, which was something we felt we were lacking and we needed to have; he’s got some size, but he’s also got a skill set. Early on, we had a hard time finding a spot that worked with him, we thought it would work with Elias and Huby at the beginning of the year and it didn’t for whatever reason, so we moved him around and he spent some time in that fourth-line centre role before he got himself really going. He scored a goal on the road, I remember, and it kind of kickstarted him where he got one the next night again, and I don’t think he’s ever looked back from that. But what he’s done is he’s done a really good job of starting to play with confidence on both sides of the puck, so now he knows he can be a difference-maker on any given night, and we’ve seen that on most nights. We’re really pleased with what he’s done."