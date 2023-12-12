Say What - 'Chance To Rebound'

All the talk ahead of tonight's matchup between the Flames and Golden Knights

By Calgary Flames Staff
Gilbert on the opportunity to bounce back tonight:

"It’s not a good feeling whatsoever when you feel like you kind of gave one away. The good thing is, though, quick turnaround, so we get a chance tonight to kind of rebound."

On the challenge presented by Vegas:

"There’s no hiding they have a really good team, obviously last year what they were able to do. For us, I think, this is why we all play; you want to be against the best guys, play against the best teams, those challenges are easy to get up for."

"We get a chance tonight to rebound"

Weegar on having a short memory:

"We already forgot about last night. The good thing about back-to-backs is you can move on from it pretty quickly, but another big test for us tonight. Obviously, Tanny (Chris Tanev) going down, more responsibility on the back end. We just went over some details and structure; we’ve got to be focused and dialled in for a full 60 minutes tonight."

On Gilbert's performance in Colorado:

"Berto played a great game for us. I think he enjoyed playing a lot of minutes. It was nice to see him jumping up there and making plays, playing solid. You know, he’s capable of that, and we’re going to need the same from him tonight."

"Tonight, it's that next-man-up mentality"

Mangiapane on completing the back-to-back versus Vegas:

"Quick turnaround, and defending Stanley Cup champs here. Yeah, it’s a good test for us. We’ve just got to come out, have a good first period, get our legs underneath us and take it from there."

On recent strong starts:

"I think starts have been an issue, kind of, throughout the season, but the last couple of games, we’ve been starting well. We’ve got to learn from it, keep building from our good start and not just sit back and let them kind of attack us. We’ve got to keep managing the game, and keep getting better as the game goes on."

"We've got to put it behind us and focus on today"

Huska on his defence corps:

"We have a good group of defencemen here, we’re going to rely on them to play some bigger minutes for sure, there’s no doubt about that. With that, it’s making sure the game’s kept very simple, and played the right way."

On Wolf getting the crease versus the Golden Knights:

"There’s a chance there for someone to grab it, however long that opportunity, or the door’s open for, you want to make sure you’re at your best. I think the more that he plays, the more comfortable he gets in the net. This will be a good test for him tonight. These are situations where you’re going to have to rely on your goaltender at different points of the game. We’re going to need him to stand tall for us tonight."

"You have to have a short memory"

