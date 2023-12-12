Say What - 'Chance To Rebound'

Gilbert on the opportunity to bounce back tonight:

"It’s not a good feeling whatsoever when you feel like you kind of gave one away. The good thing is, though, quick turnaround, so we get a chance tonight to kind of rebound."

On the challenge presented by Vegas:

"There’s no hiding they have a really good team, obviously last year what they were able to do. For us, I think, this is why we all play; you want to be against the best guys, play against the best teams, those challenges are easy to get up for."