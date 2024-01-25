Say What - 'Capitalizing On Those Opportunities'

Elias Lindholm on getting back on track:
"We gotta focus on our own game and be better. The last couple games, we haven’t played the way we wanted, and the way we can play. I think we focus on our own game and try to be better from the last three, four games."
On putting forth a consistent effort:
"We need to get back where we were before this, play a full 60 minutes. I think we have some time during the games where we still play pretty well, but we gotta put 60 minutes together and bring it from the start too, set the tone right away."