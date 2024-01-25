Say What - 'Capitalizing On Those Opportunities'

Connor Zary on the belief in the room:

"A couple weeks ago, we were streaking, we were going really well and we’ve had a bit of a dip here, but I think we believe in this dressing room, we’re confident in ourselves, we know what type of team we can be when we play our game. I think it’s just getting back to that."

On what Matt Coronato brings to his line:

"He’s a great player, he’s got speed, he’s got that shot, everyone knows, he finds himself in spots where you can get him the puck and he can get that puck off quickly. I think it’s just us building a little bit of chemistry together, we’ve played two games togheter so it’s a bit different and we’re trying to find each other, and (building) a little bit of that knowing where each other are on the ice at all times, and being confident that we’re going to be able to slip pucks to each other. It got a lot better last game, we had the chances, it’s just capitalizing on those opportunities and making good on them."