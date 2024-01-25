Say What - 'Capitalizing On Those Opportunities'

What was said as the Flames get set to host the Blue Jackets

By Calgary Flames Staff
Elias Lindholm on getting back on track:

"We gotta focus on our own game and be better. The last couple games, we haven’t played the way we wanted, and the way we can play. I think we focus on our own game and try to be better from the last three, four games."

On putting forth a consistent effort:

"We need to get back where we were before this, play a full 60 minutes. I think we have some time during the games where we still play pretty well, but we gotta put 60 minutes together and bring it from the start too, set the tone right away."

"We've got to put 60 minutes together"

Connor Zary on the belief in the room:

"A couple weeks ago, we were streaking, we were going really well and we’ve had a bit of a dip here, but I think we believe in this dressing room, we’re confident in ourselves, we know what type of team we can be when we play our game. I think it’s just getting back to that."

On what Matt Coronato brings to his line:

"He’s a great player, he’s got speed, he’s got that shot, everyone knows, he finds himself in spots where you can get him the puck and he can get that puck off quickly. I think it’s just us building a little bit of chemistry together, we’ve played two games togheter so it’s a bit different and we’re trying to find each other, and (building) a little bit of that knowing where each other are on the ice at all times, and being confident that we’re going to be able to slip pucks to each other. It got a lot better last game, we had the chances, it’s just capitalizing on those opportunities and making good on them."

"He's got that speed, he's got that shot"

Head Coach Ryan Huska on the success of his penalty-kill units:

"I think it’s been more consistent lately, for sure. Early in the year, some of the chances we were giving up, they were some 10-bellers. Lately, it’s been much better, and I think they’ve found a way to balance the chance to go on offence, if they have an opportunity on a 2-on-1 or something like that, and making sure they have a kill-first mentality. I think (Assistant Coach) Dan (Lambert) has done a good job in that regard; they’ve been good for us and we’re going to need them to continue to be that way."

On the challenges the Blue Jackets present:

"They’re very similar to St. Louis, but I would say they’re a little quicker, and they have maybe a touch more skill spread out throughout their lineup. So, they play a very fast game, their D-men stay right up in your face so you’ll see a lot of the same things that we saw from St. Louis, but there’ll be a little more speed and skill coming from that side."

