Say What - 'Build Some Habits'

Flames head coach Ryan Huska on getting a couple of practice days before tonight's game:

"It's a lot of the same for us. We're trying to build some habits and little bit more predictability into our game. I thought we had two good skates, I thought our guys were in a good place today, and I know they're looking forward to tonight.

"I think if you can be a little bit more predictable to your teammates, consistency will follow shortly thereafter."

Huska on MacKenzie Weegar's recent play:

"His play has been steadily going in the right direction. He seems he's a lot more composed right now with how he's playing the game and things are coming a little bit more natural to him than they were at the beginning of the portion of the year, where I thought maybe he was forcing things a little bit too much. Right now, he's just playing and letting the game come to him."

Huska on facing a divisional rival:

"It's still really about us. Finding our game and our consistency. I think once we get that, you can put a little bit more priority on divisional ... vs. whatever else it may be."