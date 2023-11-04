News Feed

Pospisil's NHL Debut 'A Dream Come True'

'A Dream Come True'
5 Things - Flames @ Kraken 04.11.23

5 Things - Flames @ Kraken
Pospisil Earns Callup After Strong AHL Start

'They Say He's Been Their Best Player To Date'
Say What - 'Guys Are Excited, Ready To Go'

Say What - 'Guys Are Excited, Ready To Go'
Flames Recall Nick DeSimone

Flames Recall Nick DeSimone
Flames Recall Martin Pospisil

Flames Recall Martin Pospisil
Mangiapane Sniffing Out Shooting Opportunities

'A Bit Of A Bulldog'
Say What - 'Find What You Can Bring To The Table'

Say What - 'Find What You Can Bring To The Table'
Say What - 'We're Going To Build Off That Third Period'

Say What - 'We're Going To Build Off That Third Period'
FlamesTV Podcast - Third-Period Press Comes Up Short

FlamesTV Podcast - Third-Period Press Comes Up Short
Flames Push But Fall Short Against Stars

Oh, So Close!
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars
Zary Staying Patient Ahead Of Possible Debut

'Just Kind Of Waiting To See'
Say What - 'It's Another Opportunity To Get Back On Track'

Say What - 'It's Another Opportunity To Get Back On Track'
Pascall Named Co-GM of Team Canada

Pascall Named Co-GM of Team Canada
5 Things - Flames vs. Stars 01.11.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Stars
Andersson, Zary bring confidence to Flames lineup

'If You See A Play, Make It'
Say What - 'You Always Want To Bring Energy'

Say What - 'You Always Want To Bring Energy'

Say What - 'Build Some Habits'

A look at what was talked about after this morning's skate in Seattle

Huska01
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Flames head coach Ryan Huska on getting a couple of practice days before tonight's game:

"It's a lot of the same for us. We're trying to build some habits and little bit more predictability into our game. I thought we had two good skates, I thought our guys were in a good place today, and I know they're looking forward to tonight.

"I think if you can be a little bit more predictable to your teammates, consistency will follow shortly thereafter."

Huska on MacKenzie Weegar's recent play:

"His play has been steadily going in the right direction. He seems he's a lot more composed right now with how he's playing the game and things are coming a little bit more natural to him than they were at the beginning of the portion of the year, where I thought maybe he was forcing things a little bit too much. Right now, he's just playing and letting the game come to him."

Huska on facing a divisional rival:

"It's still really about us. Finding our game and our consistency. I think once we get that, you can put a little bit more priority on divisional ... vs. whatever else it may be."

"We're trying to build some habits ... in our game"

Nick DeSimone on being recalled:

"It's great. It's obviously where you want to be. It's always good to get that call. Every day, you've got to work for it to stay here."

DeSimone on his comfort level after getting time with the Flames last season:

"It always helps, the more you're up - you're comfortable with guys, staff, and the way things work around here."

DeSimone on the Wranglers hot start to the season:

"We've got a pretty new group, a young group with a new coach so it was a little bit of an adjustment to start but things are well. When you're winning games, things go a little bit better."

"Every day, you've got to work for it to stay here"

Martin Pospisil on making his NHL debut tonight:

"It's great. Since I started playing hockey when I was five, six (years old), that was my dream. It's kind of cliche but it's a dream come true."

"I'm really thankful for this opportunity to play in the NHL. I will enjoy every moment on the ice."

"All my family and friends (will be watching)"