Say What - 'Big Game From Everyone'

Coleman on the win over the Panthers:

"I thought we got good in the hard parts of the game, I thought there were some big shot blocks, Marky made some big saves. They were tight, they didn’t give us much, we talked about it going into the third it was going to be one of those ugly games, we just needed one goal and Backs, obviously, it’s a huge one shorthanded. Building came alive a little bit, and (we) held on to it."

On Markstrom's effort in goal:

"He was great, looked like he hadn’t missed a beat, really calm, made the first stops, big penalty kill saves. Everything you need from him, he gave to us tonight, it’s also a nice boost just to know he’s back, he’s a big voice and a big leader in our room."