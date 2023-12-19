Say What - 'Big Game From Everyone'

All the talk from Monday's victory over the Panthers

By Calgary Flames Staff
Coleman on the win over the Panthers:

"I thought we got good in the hard parts of the game, I thought there were some big shot blocks, Marky made some big saves. They were tight, they didn’t give us much, we talked about it going into the third it was going to be one of those ugly games, we just needed one goal and Backs, obviously, it’s a huge one shorthanded. Building came alive a little bit, and (we) held on to it."

On Markstrom's effort in goal:

"He was great, looked like he hadn’t missed a beat, really calm, made the first stops, big penalty kill saves. Everything you need from him, he gave to us tonight, it’s also a nice boost just to know he’s back, he’s a big voice and a big leader in our room."

Pospisil on his first-period marker:

"It was great, I wasn’t really ready for the breakaway, but he found me, I was like ‘ok sure, I will skate to the net.’ It’s awesome, with Kads you always have to be ready for (passes), he’s telling me to always be ready and use your speed."

Backlund on his short-handed goal:

"Hanny made a really good read, good play, I saw a chance to go and he made a really nice pass. I took off, saw that the goalie was leaving the glove hand side open, I just tried to go (to) that side."

On his group's effort in the defensive zone:

"That’s something this group has improved on from the start of the year to today. The commitment, it’s great to see, it’s every game now and I’m very proud of the guys. We didn’t play well at all in the second, if it wasn’t for Marky, we would have been down. But a tie game going into the third, we found a way to win. Big game from everyone."

Markstrom on the victory:

"Obviously a big win for us, it was nice to be back in there."

On his teammates' effort in the D-zone:

"Really good, the guys are blocking shots, a little flipper on the first one that they scored on, but they didn’t get many shots through, that’s all on our guys doing the right thing and sacrificing themselves."

Huska on Markstrom's performance:

"When he’s fresh, he’s really good, and I feel like he’s been that way for almost every game he’s played for us this year. But tonight, he was different, he was different this morning and he gave that confidence to the group in front of him that he was going to make the saves."

On his group's ability to score while short-handed:

"Honestly, I think it’s the way powerplays are nowadays. Oftentimes, there’s a lot of motion, almost every time there’s one defenceman on the ice, and you get four guys deep a fair bit. There’s a fine line between cheating and making smart plays, I think for the most part, they’ve made smart decisions as to when to try to generate offence, but I think that’s a big reason why. If there’s a missed play, someone’s out of position somewhere, so we have some guys that can skate and read the play well."

