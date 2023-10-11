Say What - 'Always Get Those Butterflies'

Kadri on the excitement of opening night:

“It's always a funny feeling starting the season off and getting ready to face the rollercoaster ride that it is an NHL hockey season. There's going to be some positives, some negatives along the way, it's just a matter of how you respond. That's what allows you to be a consistent and established NHLer. Most of the guys have that in this room. Always, the first one is most exciting. It's nice to start off at home in front of our home fans.

“Before the home opener, you always get those butterflies. That means you still have the passion and the love for the game and that's always an exciting aspect.”

On the team’s new look offensively:

“We're going to try and be predictable to ourselves and make plays when they're there. Just always make the right play, the high-percentage play when you've got nothing and not force it. It's nice, it's refreshing to have a different look offensively and try to score some goals any time we can and try to create some dangerous opportunities.”

On the ‘comfort’ of his second year in the organization:

“That's a positive about our dressing room. We don't have a whole lot of new faces, so the familiarity is there playing with each other. I think that goes a long way the longer you do it. We're excited. A few guys are going to be more and more comfortable and hopefully it shows out there.”

On the season ahead:

“I don't think you can dwell on the past. Just worry about the future and what lies ahead. Of course, we knew the situation last year. We fought hard. Just didn't get the breaks and the results we wanted. It's a new year, new look in terms of systems and how we want to operate. That's definitely exciting and rejuvenating.”