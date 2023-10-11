News Feed

Dube ready for top line opportunity with Flames

'Push The Pace'
Zadorov Taking on Leadership Role on Flames Blueline

'Bringing My Best'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets - 11.10.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets
5 Things - Flames vs. Jets 11.10.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Jets
Flames powerplay overhauled under Savard

New Identity, New Energy
Backlund Was in the Gym Only 12 Days After Last Season Ended

Twelve Days
Greer Has Impressive Musical Talent

Striking a Chord
A.J. Greer Brings Competitiveness, Leadership to Flames

'Passionate About What I Do'
Flames Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

Flames Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster
Coronato Switches to Number 27

New Number Alert!
Flames Claim A.J. Greer Off Waivers

Flames Claim A.J. Greer Off Waivers
Training Camp Notebook - 09.10.23

Training Camp Notebook - 09.10.23
Flames Reduce Training Camp Roster By Three

Flames Reduce Training Camp Roster By Three
Invigorated Huberdeau Feeling Confident as Season Nears

'You Can Feel The Energy'
Flames Announce Leadership Group

'A'-Ok!
Flames 2023-24 Jersey Schedule

Flames 2023-24 Jersey Schedule
Flames Reduce Roster By Three

Flames Reduce Roster By Three
Flames Come Up Short in Preseason Finale

The Season Awaits

Say What - 'Always Get Those Butterflies'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set to face the Jets on opening night

20231011_Kadri
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Kadri on the excitement of opening night:

“It's always a funny feeling starting the season off and getting ready to face the rollercoaster ride that it is an NHL hockey season. There's going to be some positives, some negatives along the way, it's just a matter of how you respond. That's what allows you to be a consistent and established NHLer. Most of the guys have that in this room. Always, the first one is most exciting. It's nice to start off at home in front of our home fans.

“Before the home opener, you always get those butterflies. That means you still have the passion and the love for the game and that's always an exciting aspect.”

On the team’s new look offensively:

“We're going to try and be predictable to ourselves and make plays when they're there. Just always make the right play, the high-percentage play when you've got nothing and not force it. It's nice, it's refreshing to have a different look offensively and try to score some goals any time we can and try to create some dangerous opportunities.”

On the ‘comfort’ of his second year in the organization:

“That's a positive about our dressing room. We don't have a whole lot of new faces, so the familiarity is there playing with each other. I think that goes a long way the longer you do it. We're excited. A few guys are going to be more and more comfortable and hopefully it shows out there.”

On the season ahead:

“I don't think you can dwell on the past. Just worry about the future and what lies ahead. Of course, we knew the situation last year. We fought hard. Just didn't get the breaks and the results we wanted. It's a new year, new look in terms of systems and how we want to operate. That's definitely exciting and rejuvenating.”

"We're an excited group today"

Andersson on opening night:

“It's going to be a lot of fun. It feels like it's been a long preseason. It's going to be fun to get back to it and get ready to play, get the itch back and hopefully get off to a good start.”

On playing in the Pacific:

“We've got a lot of good teams in our division, so we've got to get off to a hot start and take care of home ice before we go on the road and get together as a team.

“I don't know if I agree with the underdog mentality. We have a few changes from last year, but what do we have? Fifteen returning players? And we know what they said about us last year. We've just got to find the swagger within the guys and trust ourselves that we're a good team and we're going to win a lot of games.”

"I think we're a really good team"

Hanifin on the positive atmosphere in the dressing room:

“You want to have fun. It's a huge part of the game and it's a long season, there's going to be ups and downs. But you've got to make sure you're enjoying the whole process and putting the work in. It makes the whole year a lot more enjoyable. We've got a great group of guys in here, we all support each other and want to have fun together, and I think that's a big key to having success.

“It's exciting. It's been a long wait for this with training camp, it's been a long process, but everyone in the room is super excited to get started. The home opener is always a special night in front of the home crowd, so we're all looking forward to it.”

"It's always a special night"

Huska on a big night ahead:

“This time of year is exciting and I know they've put in a lot of work to get to this point and it's now here, so it's time to enjoy the moment and get ready to play. 

“I don't know if a coach will say that a team is 100% ready for everything. There's always things that you'd like to see them improve on. But I know their energy level and their commitment and compete is going to be there tonight.”

"Their commitment and compete will be there tonight"