Say What - 'A Pretty Dramatic Switch'

Weegar on the offence from the blueline this year:
“Our D corps are super mobile. You've got smart defence. And also, Marky's done a great job of making the risk/reward pay off for us a little bit more by bailing us out a few times, but I think with this team, it's everybody. There's six D and four lines going. To win games with this team, you need everybody going. The consistency back there has been key offensively, and I'm happy to see everybody being a part of it.”
Gilbert on drawing back into the lineup tonight:
“I'm excited. Feeling good and just looking to help in any way that I can.
On watching a few games from the press box:
“Up top, you can see everything pretty clearly. There's nowhere to hide. Everyone says they'd be a Hall of Famer up top when they're up there watching (smiles). It's good, though. You see some little nuances and structures and got a chance to watch Nashville, too, so it should be good.”