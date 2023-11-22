Say What - 'A Pretty Dramatic Switch'

Coleman on the team’s 5-1-2 stretch:

“I think it's been a pretty dramatic switch. There was obviously a lot of frustration and outside noise, and a lot of things that weren't going right to start the year. Then, the last six, seven, whatever this run's been, there's a lot more positivity. You can tell guys are a lot more confident that it's fun. Everyone's enjoying their time and winning seems to fix a lot of things.”

Ryan Huska on Assistant Coach Dan Lambert returning to Nashville:

“He's a people person for sure. The one thing that we love about him and why we wanted to have him around is because he builds such great connections with people. It doesn't take you long to realize that when you spend five minutes with him. He's someone that really cares about the people that he works with, and he's trying to help bring along with regards to our players. We're really lucky to have him on our staff, that's for sure.”

On Connor Zary not playing tonight:

“He is a little bit banged up. ... His feet weren't going the way we'd expect them to go, but he's dealing with something.”