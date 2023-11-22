News Feed

Backlund Bump Helping Huberdeau Find Success

'I'm Creating Way More'
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Predators 22.11.23

2022-23 Alumni Community Report

5 Things - Flames @ Predators 22.11.23

Say What - 'Two Pretty Big Milestones'

Flames Stay Undeated in Seattle with Come-From-Behind OT Victory

Hot Climate!
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken 20.11.23

Pospisil Is Feeling The Love From Back Home In Slovakia

'I'm Loving Every Minute'
Say What - 'Play A Tight Game'

Future Watch Update - 20.11.23

5 Things - Flames @ Kraken 20.11.23

DeSimone's NHL story one of persistence, hard work

'Try To Be Good Every Day'
Say What - 'Good Challenge For Us'

Say What - 'Gave Ourselves A Chance To Win'

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Pick Up A Point

Flames overcome deficits to earn point against Islanders

Game Of Inches
5 Things - Flames vs. Islanders 18.11.23

Dube having a Blast in alternate uniform

'Wear Blasty Every Game'

Say What - 'A Pretty Dramatic Switch'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Predators

By Calgary Flames Staff
Dube on playing in his 300th career game tonight:

“It's cool. It's gone by fast. When you're in the moment, it's something you don't appreciate. When you're coming into the league, you just hope to play. It's been fun, it's been good. When I'm retired, I'll look back and enjoy it but right now, it's another game for me, to be honest.”

"It gives us a lot of confidence"

Huberdeau on his three-game point streak:

“It's more about having poise with the puck. It's been better and obviously trusting yourself a bit more to make these plays, these no-look plays and stuff like that. It's not at the top yet, but to have these few games has felt good.”

Click here to read more on Huberdeau's strong play of late

"Be a tough line to play against"

Coleman on the team’s 5-1-2 stretch:

“I think it's been a pretty dramatic switch. There was obviously a lot of frustration and outside noise, and a lot of things that weren't going right to start the year. Then, the last six, seven, whatever this run's been, there's a lot more positivity. You can tell guys are a lot more confident that it's fun. Everyone's enjoying their time and winning seems to fix a lot of things.”

Ryan Huska on Assistant Coach Dan Lambert returning to Nashville:

“He's a people person for sure. The one thing that we love about him and why we wanted to have him around is because he builds such great connections with people. It doesn't take you long to realize that when you spend five minutes with him. He's someone that really cares about the people that he works with, and he's trying to help bring along with regards to our players. We're really lucky to have him on our staff, that's for sure.”

On Connor Zary not playing tonight:

“He is a little bit banged up. ... His feet weren't going the way we'd expect them to go, but he's dealing with something.”

"There's been steady improvements"

Weegar on the offence from the blueline this year:

“Our D corps are super mobile. You've got smart defence. And also, Marky's done a great job of making the risk/reward pay off for us a little bit more by bailing us out a few times, but I think with this team, it's everybody. There's six D and four lines going. To win games with this team, you need everybody going. The consistency back there has been key offensively, and I'm happy to see everybody being a part of it.”

Gilbert on drawing back into the lineup tonight:

“I'm excited. Feeling good and just looking to help in any way that I can.

On watching a few games from the press box:

“Up top, you can see everything pretty clearly. There's nowhere to hide. Everyone says they'd be a Hall of Famer up top when they're up there watching (smiles). It's good, though. You see some little nuances and structures and got a chance to watch Nashville, too, so it should be good.”

"Uou just want to keep it simple"