Rasmus Andersson on the loss to the Jets:

"It wasn’t our best night. I think we outplayed them in big moments in 5-on-5. Even their first goal, it’s off my skate, second goal I don’t even remember. 5-on-5, I thought we were the better team, honestly, just too many penalties. Frustrating, for sure."

On the wild bounces at both ends of the ice:

"It was just one of those nights where the puck was bouncing left and right. It went in our net and their net. Just one of those nights."