Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars

The Flames host the Dallas Stars at 6:00 p.m. MT with Sportsnet 1 carrying the television broadcast.
As per the lines and pairings used in warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Yegor Sharangovich
Dryden Hunt - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
AJ Greer - Matt Coronato - Walker Duehr
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Dennis Gilbert - Jordan Oesterle
GOALTENDER
Jacob Markstrom
Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov is not in the lineup this evening due to a family matter