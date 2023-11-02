News Feed

Zary Staying Patient Ahead Of Possible Debut

'Just Kind Of Waiting To See'
Say What - 'It's Another Opportunity To Get Back On Track'

Say What - 'It's Another Opportunity To Get Back On Track'
Pascall Named Co-GM of Team Canada

Pascall Named Co-GM of Team Canada
5 Things - Flames vs. Stars 01.11.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Stars
Andersson, Zary bring confidence to Flames lineup

'If You See A Play, Make It'
Say What - 'You Always Want To Bring Energy'

Say What - 'You Always Want To Bring Energy'
Flames Recall Connor Zary

Flames Recall Connor Zary
Future Watch Update - 30.10.23

Future Watch Update - 30.10.23
United By Hockey Mobile Museum Visits Calgary

United By Hockey Mobile Museum Visits Calgary
'It's For Sure Special'

'It's For Sure Special'
Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman
Flames Fall In Heritage Classic

Flames Fall In Heritage Classic
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers - 29.10.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers
5 Things - Flames @ Oilers 29.10.23

5 Things - Flames @ Oilers
Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman

Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman
Skates Off Backlund's Feet

Skates Off Backlund's Feet
Heritage Classic alumni share outdoor memories

'It Kind Of Brought You Back To Being A Kid'
Flames Fan Party Set For Sunday

Flames Fan Party Set For Sunday

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars

Tonight's projected lines and pairings

CF_Projected_Lineup16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames host the Dallas Stars at 6:00 p.m. MT with Sportsnet 1 carrying the television broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings used in warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Yegor Sharangovich

Dryden Hunt - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

AJ Greer - Matt Coronato - Walker Duehr

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert - Jordan Oesterle

GOALTENDER

Jacob Markstrom

Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov is not in the lineup this evening due to a family matter