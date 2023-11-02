Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars

The Flames host the Dallas Stars at 6:00 p.m. MT with Sportsnet 1 carrying the television broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings used in warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Yegor Sharangovich

Dryden Hunt - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

AJ Greer - Matt Coronato - Walker Duehr

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert - Jordan Oesterle

GOALTENDER

Jacob Markstrom

Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov is not in the lineup this evening due to a family matter